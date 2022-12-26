Alaskan snow crabs are canaries for worsening fishing woes

More than 9 billion snow crabs unaccounted for

Four years ago, few would have envisioned the current state of the snow crab fishery. In summer 2018, the annual Bering Sea trawl survey estimated over 11.7 billion snow crabs , with a record 8.3 billion juveniles — the largest reported cohort of baby snow crab researchers had ever seen. By 2022, the total population fell to less than two billion .

“To my knowledge, there’s not another stock that has experienced a population-wide collapse to the magnitude that snow crab has,” said Erin Fedewa, an Alaska-based National Marine Fishery Service biologist who worked on this summer’s survey.

While their vast, frigid habitat makes snow crabs difficult to study, the Bering Sea ice controls a crucial component of the ecosystem, according to Fedewa. When the ice melts in summer, baby snow crabs hide from predators in the cold water that pools on the seafloor. But as the seasonal ice cover shrinks due to climate change, so does the extent of the cold pool, likely leaving juvenile crabs vulnerable to predators such as cod.

Crewmembers work aboard the F/V Baranof northwest of the Pribilof Islands in 2014. (Courtesy of Chuck Hosmer)

While environmental pressures like increased predation also work against crab stocks, more direct effects of climate change are already wreaking havoc on the subarctic ecosystem. The most recent snow crab die-off was likely caused by a 2019 heat wave that rolled through the North Pacific and decimated the previous year’s record population of juveniles, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service.

As sea ice continues to melt, the thermal barriers that once protected juvenile snow crabs are dissolving. And as climate change increasingly threatens the subarctic ecosystem, those who spend their lives fishing for crab say their catch is fleeing north into the Arctic.

“We want more explanation, you know?” said Adam Hosmer of the Whidbey Island Seafood Company.

In recent years, king and snow crabbers have been finding catch well past the limits of the annual summer survey, sometimes right up against the Russian boundary of the Bering Sea. Prime fishing locations have also trended northwest since the mid-1970s, as have estimated centers of snow crab abundance according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2022 trawl survey . The survey’s boundaries haven’t changed since its inaugural run 50 years ago.

Other well-known Bering Sea crab fisheries have undergone closures, too. The Bristol Bay red king crab season was canceled for several years in the mid-1990s following a steep population decline. The Bristol Bay red king crab fishery peaked in 1980 — the year Chuck Hosmer became captain of the Baranof — but total catch dropped sharply in the following years and has remained low ever since.

These repeated collapses are frustrating for crabbers, who continue to struggle and feel they may need to reconsider working in an industry that once sustained their families for decades. Many now worry that, should current trends and the snow crab decline continue, Alaskan waters will no longer sustain commercial crab fishing.

Some have followed the money into pollock and other trawling industries, which tow nets through the water and along the seafloor and have become the largest commercial fisheries in the U.S., according to the National Marine Fishery Service.

“I chose not to go into trawling,” said Chuck Hosmer, who wasn’t interested in pollock because catching the widely abundant fish “doesn’t take a lot of skill” due to location-tracking and catch-estimating equipment. Crabbers, on the other hand, rely on seasonal knowledge and attention to detail.

“There’s no signals at all for crabbing,” he said. “They don’t show up on the depth finder. It’s all about much [more] subtle nuances.”

In 2004, the U.S. voted in favor of a United Nations resolution calling upon states to take urgent action against environmentally destructive fishing practices, such as bottom trawling. The National Marine Fishery Service imposes regulations — like exclusion zones in waters where crab are known to mate — to minimize the industry’s harmful effects.

But discussions about trawling’s environmental impacts often prompt questions about bycatch and mortality, the crab that die when they’re caught unintentionally in nets or pots. All three can be tricky subjects in the world of commercial fishing.

“We certainly have a handle on the observed mortality, and that’s figured into the mortality of crabs when they set the amount that can be taken,” said Dr. George Hunt, a retired University of Washington marine biology professor who sits on a scientific council that advises the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. “The unobserved mortality is the purple elephant in the room. We don’t know what it is because we don’t observe it.”

Surveying the Bering Sea is expensive and time-consuming. Short of strapping cameras onto fishing gear, there aren’t many ways to study how trawl nets kill crab, according to Hunt. And while snow crab population assessments factor in the trawl bycatch that’s directly observed, crabbers are concerned that more data is needed to fully understand the repetitive cycles of population collapse in the Bering Sea.

While bottom trawlers aren’t allowed in the regions of Bristol Bay where red king crab mate, a North Pacific council report released in April 2022 found that midwater pollock trawlers’ nets drag on the seafloor at least 70% of the time. At a state bycatch review task force meeting in July, the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers asked researchers to further explore unobserved mortality estimates and recommended that the National Marine Fishery Service require pelagic trawl fisheries, like pollock, to limit their seafloor contact to 10%.

“That was just alarming to people,” said Adam Hosmer. “[Crab are] at their most vulnerable and these fisheries are allowed to operate there. And that’s very frustrating for the directed crab fishery.”