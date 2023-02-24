As crypto mines aim for climate action, critics call greenwashing

Volatility and climate toll

Crypto mining faces growing scrutiny about its climate impacts.

Concerns center mostly on the process of bitcoin mining, which uses a system called “proof of work.” It is energy-intensive by design, requiring computers to solve thousands of equations as quickly as possible in the hopes of solving the correct sequence to earn bitcoin.

A 2022 Biden administration report stated the industry consumed about 1% of the electricity used in the country, producing between 25 million and 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Like data centers, crypto mining operations also use water as coolant and churn through computers every year. That same White House report stated that crypto mining was responsible for e-waste output equivalent to that produced by the entire nation of the Netherlands.

But some crypto miners have been innovating and pushing back, arguing that the industry has the ability to do better for the planet.

Jorgensen is among them. He’s been involved with the bitcoin mining industry for two and a half years, beginning as a contractor. Now he’s gathering investors to launch GeoBitmine, which he plans to set up in Idaho Falls this spring.

Jorgensen refers to GeoBitmine as an “agrotech company” rather than a bitcoin-mining operation. He said his focus with most of the five-acre facility is to build a greenhouse heated by the servers working away at mining bitcoin. That can employ at least 30 people initially, he estimated.

In short, he said, he wants to expand upon the mission of bitcoin mining.

“I’m a practical guy who wants to solve problems and do it the easiest way possible,” he said. “We have problems with water consumption, food production, and our energy grid needs to be stabilized. I found an opportunity where all those things can be put together.”

GeoBitmine aims to be carbon-neutral by the end of 2023, Jorgensen said. His plan relies on a combination of 75% renewable power supply provided by PacifiCorp; energy savings from repurposing server heat through the greenhouse; and carbon sequestration through the crops grown in the greenhouse.

In response to questions about the value of using so much energy to mine bitcoin, Jorgensen points to other uses of electricity such as Netflix streaming, which, according to one 2020 estimate, uses about 94 terawatt hours globally each year.

“You’re just being prejudiced against something that uses less than 1% of the grid,” he said. “People fear what they don’t understand.”

Salcido, CEO of Salcido Enterprises, has watched many mining operations rise and fall as the value of bitcoin fluctuated wildly during his 10 years in the business, which justifies the caution from utilities and policymakers.

Given the ongoing volatility of the industry, Salcido said, he doesn’t fault utility companies for setting higher rates for crypto customers in order to protect their assets, or lawmakers for being cautious. He believes it’s too early for crypto miners to try to burnish their environmental credentials in the minds of the public.

“True sustainability requires a lot of strategic, thoughtful planning and execution, not lurching,” Salcido said. “That, coupled with the fact that crypto as a new, emerging, evolving industry has a get-rich-quick kind of attribute, means most people don’t see it as sustainable. And in these early market cycles, it’s not acting sustainable.”

With time and experience, though, he still believes that it can become so.