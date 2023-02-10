Grant dollars are seeding the urban forestry push in Washington

Actually doing something about this required more resources than the city alone could provide. Yet the need was severe: Tacoma Mall, a designated Regional Growth Center, is destined to become one of the most population-dense neighborhoods in the Puget Sound region. More housing and businesses are inducing more people to share already-sparse green spaces.

Those green spaces include a tiny north-end park with a playground near Costco, called Lincoln Heights Park; South Park, the only true park in the Tacoma Park neighborhood; and Wapato Hills Park, a similarly sized park that’s accessible but outside the neighborhood’s boundaries. In between, the closest thing to a park is the Madison Complex, Hebert said. Madison, where green space amounts to a nice playground and a field, currently houses a few early-learning classes.

Five years ago, however, the city and the then-newly formed Tacoma Tree Foundation found a small yet significant financial lifeline in the Department of Natural Resource’s Urban and Community Forestry Program. The program provides grants for cities whose forestry plans need help — or need designing, period — with the intention of increasing community buy-in and support around urban forestry over the long term, said program manager Ben Thompson. It prioritizes grants those communities that score high on an environmental health disparities ranking.

Thompson’s team has supported more than 200 programs using at least $2.6 million in U.S. Forest Service dollars since 2008, with demand for grants increasing over time. DNR gave out $550,000 in grants in the most recent grant cycle, but that still met only about half the expressed need, Thompson said.

In 2018, DNR channeled $170,000 from the U.S. Forest Service into a landscape restoration grant to Tacoma Mall. It complemented a green infrastructure project and subarea plan put in motion to help Tacoma Mall prepare sustainably for anticipated growth. The money paid for, among other things, 300 trees, a tree-canopy analysis, a neighborhood-level urban-forest management plan and an effort to identify places where more trees could be planted — things that could help the city do more and better tree care down the line. It also funded the Tacoma Tree Foundation’s neighborhood-level work. Executive Director Wyse said the grant was the organization’s first steady income source.

Subcontracting community engagement work to the Tacoma Tree Foundation not only gave the city credibility with locals, Hebert said, but strengthened the foundation and set it on a path to do similar work elsewhere.

The grant funding also birthed the Green Blocks program, in which the foundation persuaded residents to plant 75 street trees. Grant-funded activities also inspired a research project to monitor how those trees affect the neighborhood’s ambient temperature and evaluate people’s relationships with those trees.

“In a lot of ways it was just seed money for the work that's been accomplished since, because it has really inspired additional investments from other organizations,” DNR’s Thompson said.

Putting down roots at home

In the wake of local artists’ tree-themed art installations and projects involving the school, the school district and the city greenlit the foundation’s Madison Complex tree-planting project two months ago.

Artist, Tacoma resident and wildland firefighter Alex Schelhammer made art installations and tree giveaways to help locals learn about trees and forestry grants. “It was important to be here because somebody needed to come and talk to and be a part of the change for the people,” he said.

When Sol, Chili and dozens of other volunteers descended on the school on Feb. 4, they were accompanied by celebratory officials like State Sen. Yasmin Trudeau and DNR’s Franz, whose department is asking for $8 million for the urban forestry program this legislative cycle.