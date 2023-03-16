Could a seaweed revolution help solve the hunger crisis?

Many large environmental organizations, including the World Wildlife Fund, Oceans 2050 (spearheaded by Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of Jacques-Yves Cousteau) and the Nature Conservancy, support the idea of expanding seaweed farming to help the oceans, the planet and people. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2019 special report on the oceans concluded that coastal ecosystems like mangroves can reduce the risks and impacts of climate change, and for that reason seaweed aquaculture “warrants further research attention.”

But the industrial boom also makes many wary. Past rapid expansions in aquaculture have not been rosy: Fish farms have spread disease and shrimp aquaculture has plowed down mangroves to make room for farms. Will industrial-scale seaweed farms, some wonder, also bring hazards like imported diseases or unwanted ecosystem changes, or see big business grabbing leases to large swaths of the ocean? One study of seaweed farming’s expansion in Europe, for example, concluded that while small-scale projects seem low-risk, more work is needed to be sure that the risks of large-scale cultivation are balanced against the benefits.

Safe Seaweed Coalition member and biosecurity expert Elizabeth Cottier-Cook, who works at the Scottish Association for Marine Science, notes that while some regulations exist regarding which seaweed species can be grown where, in many places “it’s a free-for-all; you can do what you want, really.” That makes some observers nervous: What if many of the concerns of land-based farming just get transferred to the ocean?

“We don’t have an adequate regulatory framework in Maine to protect us from very large-scale experiments by very well-funded actors,” says Severine von Tscharner Fleming, a wild seaweed harvester and organic farming advocate with the North American group Seaweed Commons. Meanwhile, she says, there’s a lot of money and rhetoric from companies that large-scale projects will absorb carbon and produce copious food without any negative impacts. “It sounds a lot like the sunny, optimistic projections from conventional agriculture that those of us in organic ag have spent our lives trying to confront,” she says. “That over-rosy outlook is uncomfortable.”

Seaweed beds are a lush and important part of coastal ecosystems worldwide, with more than 10,000 types of green, brown, and red algae now cataloged. Despite the name weed, they are algae, not plants, without true roots or leaves: They typically grow from a holdfast on rocks in shallow waters and float up toward the surface. Some grow quickly; giant kelp, a common brown seaweed, can grow up to 30 centimeters or more a day in favorable conditions, rapidly blooming into dense underwater forests. Some are perennial, surviving years. Others are annual, wiped away by each winter’s storms.

The notion of harvesting seaweed for food has an extremely long history. Researchers have proposed that high-nutrient seaweeds may have supercharged the evolution of the hominin brain millions of years ago . Traces of seaweed meals were found in Chile in one of the earliest-known habitations in the Americas, dating back 14,000 years.

Seaweeds can be eaten raw or dried, boiled in soups or wrapped around sushi. They are fed to abalone, used in fertilizers and added to cattle feed: Extracts from some red algae have been found to dramatically reduce methane in cow burps, helping to reduce ranching’s climate footprint. Seaweed extracts, agar and carrageenan, are used as gelling agents or stabilizers in everything from ice cream to toothpaste. Seaweeds are a potentially useful ingredient for everything from bioplastics to biofuels to concrete.

According to FAO, back in 1969 the world used some 2.2 million tons of seaweed, and only half of that was grown on purpose. The other half came from wild harvest: People would simply go out and chop off fronds. Wild harvest has stayed steady at around 1.1 million tons per year, but cultivation boomed to 34.7 million tons in 2019. Today, globally, seaweed makes up nearly 30 percent of the wet weight of all seafood produced by aquaculture. About half of cultivated seaweed is red algae and about half is brown; of the brown, most is kelp. In some places, the scope of seaweed farming is epic. In Indonesia, seaweed farms account for 40 percent of the national fisheries output and employ about one million people.

With Asia still accounting for 97 percent of seaweed production as of 2019, the scope for growth elsewhere is huge. For now, the Americas contribute just 1.4 percent to global seaweed production, Europe just 0.8 percent. This is the market hole that companies like Cascadia Seaweed are hoping to fill.

Cascadia’s farming process is simple. Sugar kelp trimmings are taken from local wild plants in the autumn, and their spores are spread onto twine wrapped around pipes in a nursery composed of a couple of tanks in adapted shipping containers. After about a month, when the babies are still smaller than a pinky fingernail, they are transported out to ocean farms, where the twine is rewrapped around long lines anchored a few meters below the surface. Here they grow until early spring; by March or April, several-meter-long fronds are ready for harvest. The company leaves about 10 percent of its seaweed in the water as a habitat service and to provide source material for the next year’s crop.

One possible argument for expanding kelp farming is that it would benefit the ecosystem by, say, restoring lost biodiversity or creating habitat for fish. Support for this idea is more nuanced than it might seem. Cottier-Cook says she just helped complete a survey of more than 20 experts and nearly 300 research papers to find hard evidence of any wider ecosystem-scale benefits of seaweed farming, and “there’s not much out there,” she says. “There are lots of claims being made at the moment, but not a lot to back them up.” The European Union, she says, is now trying to plug those gaps with research funding.