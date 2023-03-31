Human Elements: What's black and white and helps lupines grow?

What she didn’t know is that this highly threatened species, Kincaid’s lupine, could survive only on her land.

The rare bloom was discovered in 2004 by a passerby (by chance, an employee of the Washington Department of Natural Resources) who spotted it on Mallonee’s family’s dairy operation in Curtis, Wash., in Lewis County. “It kind of just changed the whole thing,” she says.

The Mallonee family had to prove that their cattle grazing near the lupine did not pose any risk, but in fact helped it thrive.

