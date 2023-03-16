Washington’s first carbon auction sold pollution for $300 million

The state’s Climate Commitment Act implementation program manager, Luke Martland, who works with Boyte-White, said that Ecology designed a flexible program to be a sustainable market. Heavy manufacturers either purchase allowances at auction or trade them with other businesses. Some agencies or companies, like electric and natural gas utilities, will get allowances for free because they are not seeking to make a profit. Examples include Seattle City Light.

Over the past year, Martland and his team have been preparing for the auction through education and outreach. His strategy has been rooted in enforcing the program rather than trying to change opinions in the fossil fuel industry, which has mixed attitudes toward the new regulation.

“Our approach was more, ‘The law’s the law, and we’ll explain it to you, we’ll make sure you know how to comply, we’re here to help you, but the law’s the law,’” Martland said. “We didn’t get into, ‘Is it a good law? A bad idea? Somewhere in between?’ We really tried to divorce ourselves from that and focus on implementation.”

Martland wasn’t surprised that Western States Petroleum Association, a lobbyist group that represents oil companies, released a scathing assessment of the first auction. The group strongly opposed the cap-and-invest bill while it was being discussed in the Legislature, and this opposition prompted some companies like BP to leave the trade association in pursuit of partners who supported strategies to reduce or offset carbon emissions.

BP’s Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, among the largest emitters in the state , went on to support the Climate Commitment Act and has been taking steps to decarbonize, according to the Department of Ecology. Eric Zimpfer, vice president of refining at the Cherry Point location, said in a written statement that he feels proud of the work BP did to support the passage of the act.

“But passing the law and participating in the rulemaking is only the beginning. So we continue to work with all parties to ensure the program is an ongoing success,” Zimpfer wrote.

BPand several other companies Crosscut reached out to didn’t comment on their experience with the auction or its prices. Only Western States Petroleum Association has publicly expressed concern — specifically about allowances settling at a price of $48.50 each, after Ecology had set a minimum allowance price of $22.50 in the months leading up to the auction. In an email to Crosscut, WSPA spokesperson Jessica Spiegel said the program is too extreme compared to California’s program , whose allowances sold for $28.85 each in February.

California’s market is five times the size of Washington’s, and that is partially why the allowances sold for less, according to Boyte-White. The Department of Ecology is exploring merging Washington’s auction into California’s for a larger western market, which could drive down prices in the future.

‘Meeting the Moment’

Washington modeled its cap-and-invest program after California’s, which began nearly a decade ago, but Washington is aiming to reduce in 30 years what California did in 50. When its program started, California’s initial emissions reduction started with a softer target goal than Washington's, and California worked nearly six years on its program design in collaboration with the business community and environmental groups.

As Washington experiences the effects of climate change now — like wildfires and sea-level rise —the state doesn’t have much time to ramp up the program, say environmental advocacy groups like Washington Conservation Voters.

“We started hard and fast because we met the moment,” said Cliff Traisman, the organization’s legislative lobbyist. “A moment where we are in crisis and the impact is on all Washington citizens, especially those in the frontline communities.”