You might be responsible for a Seattle street tree and not know it

Permits are required for tree planting and removal, as well as for pruning branches larger than two inches in diameter — no wider than a Red Bull can, one arborist quipped. Permits are also required for removing more than 15% of a tree’s total canopy, which can be as little as a few branches on a new tree.

“Basically what we're trying to do is protect the public by making sure that the tree work that goes on out there is beneficial to the trees and doesn't create risk,” Nolan says of the permit system.

“Residents don't often have the authority to make decisions about street trees … and yet they are expected to help maintain the trees,” says social ecologist and street-tree researcher Christine Carmichael. “But there's not a lot of guidance or support.”

Seattleites reportedly removed 8,245 trees by permit between 2007 and September 2019, with 8,601 trees scheduled to replace them, per consultant David Moehring, who submitted this information to the Seattle Urban Forestry Commission.

The state doesn’t have an inventory of how cities manage their street trees — but when it comes to tree maintenance in Washington, DNR’s Thompson says none of the 281 incorporated municipalities he works with is really knocking it out of the park.

Thompson’s program is mandated under state law to encourage tree planting and maintenance in Washington’s cities, and may help them develop ordinances that cover street-tree care — but it doesn’t enforce street tree regulations.

Most Washington cities that defer care to homeowners are not in regular communication with them about their role in tree care, Thompson says, and it’s residents’ job to know what their responsibilities are. “If it’s [outlined] in an ordinance, there’s no outreach or follow-up with residents until there’s an issue,” he says, noting he's seeing more communities starting to get better at communication.

Sometimes residents unwittingly take on that outreach role.

Shettler has seen firsthand how a lack of communication can impact trees. A few years ago, a developer put up townhomes near her home in Wallingford and replaced cleared trees with four new ones in the planting strip. “These are all dead,” she says, staring at the trees with frustration. “They’re just corpses. Sitting there.” She doesn’t think the new owners were keyed into their legal responsibilities to do their best to keep those trees alive.

Shettler has herself started caring for street trees within a three-block radius of her home. Equipped with hundred-foot hoses and a bubbly personality, she’s been taking on watering where she doesn’t see it happening, knocking on doors and asking for help as well as permission to borrow people’s faucets. “But who does all this? I’m weird,” she says on a walk in March, pointing out dozens of trees she knows well and the people she’s met through their trees and through being involved in their care. Most people, once Shettler chats with them, take on the responsibility they didn’t know they had.

“What I’ve found is more common, is that people aren’t informed about their trees, or, more importantly, they're not connected to their trees,” Shettler says. “You really need that emotional connection. And that can be built.”

How to care for street trees

Tree advocates, professionals and residents say Seattle could do a better job of letting people know maintenance is expected of homeowners and landlords, and connecting them with educational resources.

Tree planting and care isn’t as intuitive as many people think, says Lou Stubecki, an arborist with Seattle Public Utilities, one of seven city agencies involved in tree management. Some things, like how deeply a tree is planted or how its roots are situated, can’t easily be corrected later; and people often want to plant in the spring, when fall is better for the trees.

Andrea Starbird, a certified arborist with Seattle Tree Care, speaks highly of city arborists and says the agency has some great online educational materials, but you have to know what you’re looking for to find them.

And trees need more active management than they did historically. “They used to grow so easily, that we're like, ‘Oh, if you don't like it here, just chop it down, plant another one and in 10 years, you'll have shade — not a big deal.’ But we can't do that anymore,” Shettler says.

Where only younger trees used to need regular summer watering, even middle-aged and mature trees are thirsty now, says Starbird.

Trees ultimately need a mixture of watering, mulching and pruning — and, to keep the peace with other street uses, raking. How and when these activities need to happen depends on the tree’s species, age and location. They’re lower-maintenance than house plants — but street-tree care is a responsibility people sometimes just can’t stomach.

Anyone — with or without street-tree responsibility — can use helpful city resources, including an online species selector and an email listserv with tree-care reminders.

“I like trees — just not this one”

City arborists spend a lot of time persuading homeowners to coexist with trees.

But residents often try to remove or heavily prune trees — with or without a permit — to preserve their views or reduce liability. City arborists generally won’t approve tree removal unless they determine the tree is high-risk or dying. A 2017 SDOT report found that trees were likely responsible for 12% of sidewalk uplifts — a critical problem when people of all abilities need to be able to pass sidewalks safely — and prompted 80% of sidewalk-related complaints.

A substantial tree canopy is harder to replace than a sidewalk.

“If we can get another 15, 20 years out of that tree — the tree might be worth $40,000 and the sidewalk costs $1,500 to repair — it’s cost-effective to keep the tree,” Rundquist says.

Sometimes residents don’t want SDOT to plant trees, Rundquist says, because even though SDOT is responsible for watering, pruning and mulching what it plants, the homeowners would end up raking the leaves.

Lacking knowledge, homeowners inadvertently create problems for themselves by pruning poorly, or assuming pruning is the city’s job.

“Sometimes people just see it as too much work,” Rundquist says.

Most bad pruning likely isn’t malicious, but people do cut corners. Asked for penalty data, Bergerson replied, “The large majority of ‘bad pruning’ violations are resolved through our permit system, and most of those incidents involve smaller trees that have been improperly pruned by a property owner.”