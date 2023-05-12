From Big Mama to Hy'Shqa, how Northwest whales get their names

“I need to call my mom,” she told her whale-watching group. When she got back to the office, a colleague saw her crying happy tears. Bethany had recognized Hydra, named for the marking on her tail resembling a snake, from a research trip to Hawaii. “To get the chance to see her again was just really special, mostly because I just have this connection with her and I'd been really hoping all summer long that I would get to see her,” Shimasaki said months later.

There is a lot of variation in how we refer to our whale neighbors — from nicknames like Hydra to coded strings of letters and numbers like “Orca whale J14.” These names and IDs often tell us a lot about the whales, and just as much about our relationships with them.

The ways individual whales get their names and research identification codes isn’t globally standardized, which can create confusion for whale lovers and researchers alike. Many researchers also balk at the idea of nicknaming whales, period — but that’s changing. Amid efforts to better identify whales, researchers and whale-watching specialists alike say that sharing and learning about names and IDs can dramatically impact our chances of protecting whales we see in the Salish Sea from climate change and ourselves.

The hidden beauty in alphanumeric codes

Whale IDs are constructed in a variety of ways, because there are lots of species and lots of different research groups in charge of identification. But they’ve all developed identification systems for a reason, said Jason Holmberg of animal identification project WildMe. “Without a name, or without a number, a population model can't happen,” he said, referring to studies of how certain species are doing.

The number and letter systems differ, but often tell researchers something about the order in which whales were seen, the family group they might be related to, or even their coloring. While some people see IDs as cold, researchers like Deborah Giles, science and research director at Wild Orca, don’t: IDs can tell you something about a whale’s place within its family, which is deeply relevant for family-oriented animals.

For the Southern Resident Orcas we see locally, the Center for Whale Research started by Ken Balcomb has been the go-to source of alphanumeric whale IDs for at least three decades, Giles said. It’s a simple but effective code, designed by researcher Mike Bigg: A letter is a whale’s family name, and its number represents the sequential order in which Bigg recorded it. He started his documentation of orcas off northern Vancouver Island, where he named the first pod of whales he studied A Pod, then B, C and so on. By the time he reached Puget Sound, he was on to J. About 59 animals have been recorded in J pod, 125 in L pod and 45 in K pod. Today, there are about 73 Southern Residents.

The Center for Whale Research historically waits to give an animal an IDs until they’ve seen it three times and have a good reference photo.

Mammal-eating Bigg’s killer whales have different ID nomenclature, in which letters and numbers alternate to suggest parentage and birth order. The second daughter of the second daughter of the seventh Bigg’s whale ever seen, for example, might be T007B2, where “T” stands for Transient. “Some of those matrilines are quite confusing because we have females that are five [generations] deep now,” Giles said.

There are many regional groups that give IDs to humpback whales — some animals have six or seven different ID codes. But locally, photo identification project Humpback Whales of the Salish Sea usually has the last word. To date, the project founded by naturalists Tasli Shaw and Mark Malleson has collected photographs of and catalogued more than 800 whales. Their IDs include sequential numbers in order of recording, but also prefixes to indicate which research group identified them, and mixtures of the letters X, Y and Z to indicate the coloration of their tails. A whale known as BCZ0029 would be a whale first identified by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, with a fluke that is almost entirely white, and the 29th humpback added to a catalog.

Cascadia Research Collective, cofounded by senior research biologist John Calambokidis, is the arbiter of gray whale IDs in the Salish Sea, where nearly 17,000 whales have been identified. It also tracks thousands of blue and humpback whales. CRC used to embed more information in its IDs, but with over 5,000 unique IDs in its database, “it becomes kind of overwhelming,” Calambokidis said. The system is mostly sequential now.

Some whales rarely get names or research IDs. A rare few minke whales, like “Nick Jagger,” have names. “But beyond that we often just say ‘There’s a minke whale!’" said Erin Gless, executive director of the Pacific Whale Watch Association. A volunteer effort is attempting to create a local minke whale catalog, but it’s slow-going, she said.