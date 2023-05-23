Within the Salish Sea, Samish divers research kelp forests

Future goals

The Samish diving team has partnered with Shannon Point Marine Center’s scientific program. They provide dive safety oversight while the new Samish dive team develops their program, helping them get certified and guiding the team to institute their own program.

“Our hope is that the Samish Nation will be one of the first Indigenous nation members of the American Academy of Underwater Sciences [AAUS]. You have to have a whole program in place to get accepted.”

Woodard says that being a sovereign nation with its own program has always been a goal — one they hope to accomplish in the next two years, he says.

Of the three-person dive team, De La Cruz is already AAUS-certified and is working toward her divemaster training, which means that when the Samish Nation has its own AAUS-accepted organization, she will be able to function as the team’s dive safety officer. Charlie Donahue, the third Samish DNR Technician on the dive team, and McLeod are close to finishing their training to become AAUS-certified as well. Woodard’s hope is to get everybody divemaster-certified so they can become instructors and the team can continue to grow, bringing on new technicians and certifying Samish people under the same stringent guidelines as the international AAUS — but on their own, as a sovereign nation.

Over the next two years, the dive team will be partnering with the Puget Sound Restoration Fund , which has been growing kelp in a lab. They will be scouting pilot restoration sites in the San Juan Islands. In this next phase, the team will compare sites where kelp has persisted since 2006 to sites nearby where it’s disappeared, and start to investigate and determine the reasons for these differences. Through that process they hope to identify good candidates for pilot restoration sites.

“Mapping and information shows approximately a 30% loss of kelp canopy throughout the San Juans,” Woodard said. “Some specific areas are in the 70% to 80% [range of] loss of canopy area, so we’re really concerned. Climate [change] is a symptom. We don’t necessarily know which particular virus is causing the symptom, so that’s where it gets a little bit tough.”