Climate hazards are the Duwamish Valley's top concern, survey finds

The Duwamish Valley Climate Resilience Survey was a joint project of city agencies, university researchers and community groups wrestling with how to prepare residents for environmental hazards. The Duwamish Valley is one of the most climate-vulnerable parts of Seattle, already experiencing some impacts of climate change much sooner than anticipated. Flooding exacerbated by king tides in December 2022 displaced more than two dozen households, and the Duwamish River remains a Superfund cleanup site.

University of Washington researchers collaborated with the City of Seattle, Public Health–Seattle & King County, the state Department of Health and the Duwamish River Community Coalition to survey nearly 170 households in at least five languages about their current levels of disaster preparedness and what they need to feel more secure. The survey confirms and highlights the needs Duwamish Valley residents have expressed anecdotally to community leaders like Paulina López, executive director of DRCC.

South Park and Georgetown have more industry than other parts of Seattle, and many residents identify as BIPOC and low-income. Duwamish Valley residents are particularly vulnerable to air pollution, extreme heat and, especially, sea level rise.

Climate change is an immediate problem, but it takes time to craft solutions that center community voices and factor in the physical constraints of a low-lying industrial area, López said. It also takes time to confirm that identified solutions are actually what residents want and will use.