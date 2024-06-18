Scientists seek ways to protect PNW rainforests from wildfires

But the forest floor is speckled with green, and Laughlin points out some of the same species that appeared at the previous site — such as pearly everlasting and fireweed, a pink-blossomed spiky plant named for its tendency to sprout after a burn. Harvey spots beargrass — not grass at all but a mountain flower that ranges along the West Coast (also used by Indigenous communities in California for making baskets and regalia, according to Royale Williams, an undergraduate researcher with Harvey’s lab who has Karuk heritage). Above them stands one partly alive old Douglas fir — whose bark was thick enough to offer it a modicum of protection — and a noble fir, which was probably just lucky. At shin height, a group of little seedlings cluster together. Laughlin crouches down and wags their stems affectionately — silver fir, noble fir, Douglas fir, hemlock.

It’s a surprising gathering of seedlings, she explains. Typically, botanists think of noble and Douglas firs as trees that prefer sunlight and exposure, and hemlock and silver fir as shade dwellers — sprouting after other trees and plants have given them some cover. But Laughlin, Harvey and the rest of their research crew have found something unexpected in their old-growth plots post-fire. “Both of these players are establishing at the same time,” says Laughlin. The old-growth forests simply have more ingredients to start with, “more seeds on the menu,” explains Harvey.

In other words, even after a severe fire, an old-growth forest is better able to recover than an area that has been logged.

Moreover, as scorched as this place looks, even the deadwood that remains has a purpose. About 80 to 90 percent of the woody carbon is still here, Harvey says. “Like there’s downed logs that were on the forest floor that didn’t get consumed,” he points out. “There’s trees that were alive or dead at the time of the fire that are still standing.” Old-growth forests bank their carbon in various places.

All these factors make old-growth forests more resilient and more important than younger ones in the face of climate change.

Less than 30 percent of the old-growth forests in the U.S. Pacific Northwest are still standing. On the Canadian side, losses may be even greater. Less than 20 percent of British Columbia’s forests are old growth, according to the provincial government, but perhaps as little as one percent is highly productive old growth, according to a recent analysis by three independent researchers.

So when forest fires arrive in the Pacific Northwest, they are often burning through second growth, sometimes in an industrial landscape — a plantation that may be full of trees that are densely stocked, about the same age, and, on the U.S. side of the border, belonging to a handful of species, especially the commercially valuable Douglas fir. Younger trees have thinner bark and are less likely to live through a burn than their elders. Sometimes commercial foresters even use herbicides to prevent plants and shrubs from growing alongside the timber. This strategy is supposed to give trees unfettered access to nutrients, water, light and space without competition from other plants, but in reality it stops the formation of an understory that can protect the trees by gathering moisture on the forest floor. Some experts say that plantation forests managed this way are less resilient to fire and other risks.

“We kind of set up our landscape for vulnerability by a lot of clearcutting and conversion of primary forests to planted forests, weeding out the broadleaf species [those found in the rainforest’s understory], which are the most fire-resistant species. We are creating a more uniform landscape for fire to funnel through,” says forest ecologist Suzanne Simard from the University of British Columbia. (Simard is famous for proposing that trees may intelligently trade resources with one another through underground fungal networks, an idea that inspired the blockbuster movie Avatar and the bestselling novel The Overstory.) A focus of her work now is developing sustainable forestry practices that protect the workings of the forest ecosystem — including carbon storage.

Simard says conserving old-growth forests is one of the most important climate-protection steps British Columbia can take. “It’s taken thousands of years to build that forest floor, and we lose 60 percent [of the carbon] right away with logging,” she says. “It just is crazy to think that we’re actually still doing this in this time when we’ve got to be going to net-zero [carbon].”

This also means that commercial foresters should be managing their trees more like old-growth forests.

Michael Case and some of his colleagues at The Nature Conservancy have been experimenting with a formerly logged swath of coastal forest in Washington to see what that might look like. In areas planted with a monoculture of Douglas fir, they are thinning back some of the trees and planting species like Western red cedar (not favored by timber companies in Washington because it grows too slowly). Their restoration work has also allowed some understory plants to reestablish, like huckleberry and cascara, the latter a slender shrub whose leaves, flowers and berries feed a multitude of birds, insects and mammals. Over about two decades, these restored forests have started to look more complex and multigenerational than before, more like old growth. Case hopes to show that it’s possible here to grow an old-growth-ish forest that’s also profitable. “The model that we’re trying to showcase here is one in which you don’t have to clearcut to make it viable. There can be an element of thinning, of having longer rotations,” he says.

At his forest plots, Brian Harvey tries not to read hope or doom or other foregone conclusions into the landscape. But what he has found so far has important implications for anyone in search of a forest-making recipe.

The final place he brings his scientists to on that sunny July day is formerly logged forest — completely burned over. They clamber down from the road into a patch of spindly black tree stems, their branches curled inward. The trees here were shorter, so the fire scorched them top to bottom — killing all. On the ground are fewer seedlings. “We’re seeing the lowest relative abundance of seedlings in these young-tree fire stands,” says Laughlin. There is also far less carbon here than in the burned old growth, probably because it began with less — no big, old trees.

It is not a lifeless place. Laughlin points to stems of willow and dwarf bramble (which looks like a petite raspberry) creeping along the ground. She and one of her colleagues also hover over one noble fir seedling and try to count nodes on the stem that would tell them how old it is. It looks like a four-year-old to Laughlin, which means it sprouted just a couple of years after the fire. But overall, it will be harder for this forest to grow back. It has fewer ingredients than its old-growth counterpart. Like other burned second growth, it may also be more vulnerable to reburning.