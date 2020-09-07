The sky-high number of foster-child overnights in state offices in the latest period is drawing a mix of surprise, curiosity and resignation from other state legislators with seats on the DCYF Oversight Board, which the Legislature created in 2017 to monitor the child-welfare agency.

"I'm a little bit shocked and curious why on Earth we would have that many office stays," said Republican Sen. John Braun of Centralia.

"There may very well be a reasonable reason [for it], but we shouldn't accept that as what's normal," he added. "We should be digging into the root cause."

Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, said he was displeased to hear the news. However, "I can't pick on the caseworkers. They're trying to take care of these kids. They're doing the very best they can," he said.

The final annual numbers on hotel and office stays for foster children are expected to be released Tuesday by the state Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds. Preliminary figures obtained by InvestigateWest show that, for the year ending Aug. 31, 60 percent of the 220 affected foster kids had multiple nights in hotels and other so-called "placement exceptions," with nearly 70 of them spending six or more nights in such places. And the state subjected two dozen children to 20 or more nights in those settings.

Perhaps surprisingly, the role of the coronavirus epidemic in the uptick in combined hotel and office stays is limited, the data indicate. In February, before the pandemic had taken hold in Washington, the state made 183 so-called “placement exceptions” compared with only 95 in February 2019. And the biggest year-over-year jump, between July 2019 and this July, from 101 to 227, happened after most of Washington's counties had partially resumed public activities.

Hunter said the COVID-19 crisis has interfered with his agency's attempts to control the hotel crisis. "We are focusing on this problem and would have focused on it more had we not had a global pandemic," he said.

What's more, "we've been slow about implementing some of the items in the budget because our financial staff got furloughed for 20% of July, so the COVID had an impact on slowing our ability to do this," Hunter said.

Many of the potential solutions that he points to are ones now in place.

This year state lawmakers directed nearly $16 million toward preserving and adding beds for short-term foster care at facilities, as well as facility beds dedicated to long-term, intensively therapeutic stays for foster youth with serious behavioral problems. They also allocated $7 million to increase stipends paid to foster parents in hopes of providing additional foster homes.

That includes just over $5 million in funding for 21 special, new. long-term beds; more than $1 million in funding for 12 special, new, short-term bed; almost $2 million for about five special, new, "enhanced" long-term beds; and more than $7 million for an unspecified number of regular short-term beds.

"We expect to implement everything that's in the budget" from this year's legislative session, Hunter said, and that's despite the state's coronavirus-induced budget shortfall.

In fact, “we’re proceeding as fast as we can” to open up the 21 long-term slots for troubled youth in state care, he said.

Hunter said the loss of those special foster facilities from funding cuts during the Great Recession and rate freezes afterward is one of two reasons that the number of placement exceptions has been climbing since 2017.

Solutions, costs and oversight

The other reason is perhaps more troubling.

"We're seeing more young people with pretty severe behavioral health concerns,” Hunter said.

According to many observers, increasing the number of special treatment beds for foster youth in Washington State is key to solving the hotel crisis.

Hotel stays can cost taxpayers $2,100 or more per night — and that's an estimate from 2017, when DCYF last updated that number, according to Johnson, the department spokeswoman. That mostly covers the cost of the state caseworker required to stay up all night watching the foster child in the motel and the cost of a security guard. Sometimes, another DCYF caseworker is needed. The hotel room generally costs about $150, the agency says .

By contrast, a foster family receives far less for caring for an adolescent foster child with the most severe physical, mental, behavioral or emotional conditions — just $1,612 for an entire month. For a child who ranges from birth to 5 years old and doesn't have any conditions, it is just $672 a month .

Braun, the legislator from Centralia, criticized the cost of the office and hotel overnights. "It just seems like [a] very inefficient, expensive and, ultimately, unhelpful way for these children," he said.

"We've let this get away from us," he said.

The jump in the number of kids kept in hotels and state offices is “probably one of the most expensive outcomes for the department," said State Sen. Jeannie Darneille, a Tacoma Democrat who serves on the Oversight Board.

She said she wants the state agency to make use of the funding that the Legislature has allocated. However, "we need to do some data-crunching with the department," she added, especially in light of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Braun, the board's newest legislative member, is critical of the body's work: “I don't think we're providing much in terms of actual oversight."

When asked what the board has done so far on hotel stays, both Senn and Darneille acknowledged shortcomings.

"Nothing specifically directly," Senn said. "I can't say that this has been one of the areas of focus in particular."

"Boy, that's asking me to stretch my memory," Darneille said in a separate interview. She said, however, that the board was set up “to provide feedback to the agency,” not to create new programs.

More foster families

A persistent problem plaguing Washington’s child-welfare system has been a chronic shortage of people willing to take in the children who end up in the state’s care as a result of abuse, neglect or just plain poverty.

Dent, the Republican representative on DCYF’s Oversight Board and the highest-ranking minority member on Senn's House Human Services & Early Learning Committee, thinks the problem behind the high number of foster children being housed in office buildings and motels is the state's dearth of foster parents.

As of this summer, DCYF said it had 5,058 licensed foster homes and 88 foster care group-home facilities in Washington state. Those serve the 7,600 foster children that the state had in its care as of August, according to the agency.

"We're going to have to look at all aspects of the program, and number one, why don't people want to be foster parents? I was a foster parent. I'm no longer a foster parent. You want to know why? Because they made it too hard to be a foster parent," Dent said. He said he and his wife stopped being foster parents in frustration with the state's bureaucracy about 10 years ago.

Annie Blackledge, the executive director of Mockingbird Society, a foster child and foster family advocacy group, also underlined the importance of foster families in keeping children out of hotels and offices.

"It comes back to foster parent recruitment and retention, and having more homes than children," said Blackledge, a member of the DCYF Oversight Board.