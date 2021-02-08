Left on their own in the PNW, immigrant youth fight ICE together

Unaccompanied youth such as José, who is originally from El Salvador and now lives in the Pacific Northwest, are often housed in youth detention centers scattered across the country and run by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department’s Office of Refugee Resettlement. But if no family or sponsor has been found by the time these youth turn 18, ICE transfers them to an adult facility.

Upon turning 18 in May, José ran before he could be transferred to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma or another adult detention facility, walking out the door, ankle shackle and all.

Then, out in the real world, José found other unaccompanied youth who had arrived in Washington state at various stages of life.

Argentina, a 20-year-old mother to a 15-month-old boy, first arrived in the United States six years ago, when she was 14. The youngest of the group, Suamy, has been here for about a year.

The youth must navigate life largely on their own. Together they troubleshoot problems made more complex by living in a foreign country and dealing with an immigration system that they believe has stacked the cards against them. Can I qualify for a driver’s license? What about a work permit? How do I get medical care?

They call themselves Super Familia, a grassroots group led by and for unaccompanied and undocumented youth. Family isn’t just defined by blood but include those who support one another, Argentina explained. In addition to helping one another, they protest immigration detention in all forms, including youth detention.

“We speak for ourselves. There aren’t people who are telling us what to do. We make the decisions and help one another. And we want the group to grow and get the attention of others so together we can avoid additional trauma,” the oldest one, Argentina, said in Spanish in a recent phone interview. She says she is a survivor of domestic abuse.

The group, for example, recently ran a social media campaign to encourage others to direct extra cash from the stimulus checks that U.S. citizens received from the federal government to Super Familia. They hope to use some of the money to save for medical emergencies.

José, who arrived in the United States approximately six years ago when he was a 12-year-old boy, says he has experienced his own trauma. Due to abuse, he ran away from home at about the age of 14 and a couple years ago was caught drinking and driving without a license. After stints in Houston and Chicago, he landed at the Selma R. Carson Home in Fife. The 20-bed center serves unaccompanied youth exclusively, from ages 13 to 17.

Across the U.S., there are approximately 100 youth centers for the roughly 15,000 unaccompanied minors who traveled to the U.S. last year. Some of these centers have left children vulnerable to abuse, according to news reports. The Selma Carson Home in Fife is run by Pioneer Human Services, a Seattle-based nonprofit that currently holds up to a $2.6 million contract with the federal government for the center. There are at least two other nonprofits in the area that run programs for undocumented children: Kirkland’s Friends of Youth and YouthCare’s Casa de los Amigos in Seattle.