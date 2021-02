The debate over public safety is filled with disagreements, but almost everyone agrees on one thing: We need another option for people facing a mental health crisis.

Mariah Andrignis, a social worker from the Downtown Emergency Service Center who contracts with the Seattle Police Department to help with crisis response, speaks on the phone about a case. Behind Andrignis, SPD Crisis Response Team officer Sandlin Grayson and a witness speak to each other at the scene of a fatal stabbing in front of Seattle Fire Department's Station 5 along Alaskan Way in downtown Seattle, Aug. 6, 2020. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)