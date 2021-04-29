Facebook group in WA wants to help you get a vaccine appointment

After witnessing how difficult it was to navigate the system, she and her brother Steve, who asked for their last names to be kept private because of safety concerns, decided to create a Facebook group to share resources with people struggling to get a vaccine appointment.

“If it was hard for two kids from a suburban area, [who] are white and speak English and are privileged, how hard is it going to be for people who don’t have the privileges that we have,” said Sharla.

At first the Facebook group consisted of family and friends sharing resources and helping each other find appointments. But as the siblings noticed more of the inequities in the system, the Facebook group and its purpose grew. “Find a COVID shot WA ” now has more than 52,000 followers.

The group's main mission is to help individuals society has left behind.

“This is a great example of how equity wasn’t the first lens that the state put everything through,” says Steve. “It was sort of this last filter. That’s like, OK, yeah, and, oh, we need to think about equity. That should’ve been the first thing they did.”