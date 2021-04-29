WA schools catching up on Black history and ethnic studies

Shaneé Washington, an assistant professor of justice and equity in teacher training at the University of Washington’s College of Education, says teachers and ethnic studies curriculums should not shy away from tough topics. These classes should include explicit conversations about systemic racism, white privilege, anti-Black racism and other historically marginalized groups.

A common question she hears from students in her social studies education course is, “I teach kindergarten or first grade, isn’t it too early to have this conversation?” Her answer is an emphatic “No.” She points out that kids are already hearing about racism and hate crimes at home or seeing it on the news; they are so much more aware than we know. “It’s never too young. It’s all about thinking about an age-appropriate way to have these conversations without traumatizing the students,” she says.

Brown also stresses the importance of learning about the past. “It’s helpful to teach all students about their history and the history of their classmates.” But she says the purpose should not be to feel shame about past atrocities, but rather to historicize them, so students can connect to one another in the present and reimagine a more equitable future.

This March, the Washington State Board of Education adopted an ethnic studies resolution. Although it is not policy and has no direct impact on the work of the advisory committee, OSPI’s Price says the resolution may help to “compel more districts to consider how to incorporate ethnic studies in their coursework.”

The resolution notes that nearly half of all Washington public school students are Black, Indigenous or people of color and states that ethnic studies would benefit all students as it equips them to become “anti-racist participants in a multicultural society.” It recommends that ethnic studies be embedded in all courses throughout K-12, and that current and new teachers be trained to teach the subject.

Board member Harium Martin-Morris, who is also a member of the Equity in Education Coalition, explains that the board’s student members’ raising of concerns about their history education led to the resolution. A panel of students from across the state shared similar frustrations and concerns with the board. Martin-Morris called Washington’s history curriculum “a great example of using public education to marginalize the contributions that people have made to the growth of this country.”

For Martin-Morris the resolution is a first step on the road to requiring ethnic studies statewide. He stresses the need to move carefully to ensure curriculum is age-appropriate and culturally appropriate, and also recognizes the need to “not add too much into the basket of all of the other things that are required.” Districts should be given the opportunity to weigh in on how they want to apply the curriculum, then start creating policies and procedures around ethnic studies in their own districts, he adds.

Moving with intention is how Rep. Johnson describes the work of OSPI’s African American Studies Workgroup. “We want to go slow to go fast,“ he said, emphasizing the need to be intentional in the process of developing curriculum. Being intentional includes engaging and building partnerships and trust with community partners, parents, teachers and students.

In addition to OSPI’s Ethnic Studies Advisory Committee, started in 2019, the Legislature in 2020 asked OSPI to establish an African American Studies Workgroup. But Johnson, the sponsor of that legislation, says parents had been calling on their local school boards to place more emphasis on Black history before the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

In July, a workgroup of 21 Black educators and community members from across the state set out to develop recommendations for integrating African American history into existing social studies curriculum in grades 7-12, and to provide professional development for educators around the curriculum. The multidisciplinary curriculum would cover topics including politics, culture, achievements and history and could be part of history classes but also math, science and other core subjects. They plan to also create a stand-alone African American studies class for 11th and 12th grades, as well as professional development for teachers..

Johnson is hopeful that investing in professional development will bring more Black educators to Washington, whose teacher workforce is currently 85% white. He notes that “we’re always asked if we have a Black history curriculum … and we have to say no.”