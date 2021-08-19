Black-owned coffeeshops in WA reclaim and reshape caffeine culture

Now he and his wife, Whitni, run Campfire Coffee, an outdoors-themed cafe in Tacoma that has “a social goal of getting diverse groups in nature.” Henry has been vocal in the past about how rare it is to see Black people in ownership roles in the outdoors and in coffee. He and his wife are trying to change that, one cup at a time.

Some have drawn attention to the strained relationship between people of color and specialty coffee, typically characterized by a moral focus on the supply chain and an appreciation for the flavors of a growing region. A recent example includes an Urnex blog post from June 2020, which explored anti-Blackness in specialty coffee. Over the past year a handful of people of color in and around Seattle have launched coffee businesses that might fall under the “specialty” umbrella, but go a step further in their efforts to support diversity.

“We do all of the stuff that specialty does, but that’s not our focus,” Henry said. “We’re not going to lead with teaching you about coffee.”

The Henrys, whose brick-and-mortar location opened last August, have made moves to diversify the outdoors and coffee. The Explorers Club, a nonprofit jump-started by the Campfire community, aims to make outdoor education and recreation accessible. The couple also try to hire with diversity in mind.

“You don’t have to be the hipster white dude with the glasses and the beard to work in coffee,” Quincy Henry said.

Or to drink specialty coffee.

In a national coffee trends report, Black respondents were less likely to indicate that they drank specialty coffee (like cold brew, cappucinos and lattes) the day before they were interviewed compared to Hispanic or white respondents.