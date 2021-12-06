Why transit access can be unsafe for deaf and blind passengers

A changing transit system

In October, Sound Transit added three new light rail stations, stretching the line to 25 miles, from Northgate to Angle Lake. It’s just the first of several extensions opening in the next few years that are designed to transform how the regional public transportation system runs, as bus agencies alter routes to feed into the growing light rail network.

When EastLink starts running to Bellevue and Redmond in 2023, the Judkins Park station will become the closest light rail station to the Lighthouse. The nonprofit provides services to the blind and deaf-blind community and employs more than 200 people at a manufacturing facility, about 40 of whom are deaf-blind.

“It’s going to be great, as long as you enter and leave at the east side entrance,” said Miller, the mobility trainer at the Lighthouse.

The west access point for the Judkins Park station has plagued mobility advocates since the designs were first released: the station entrance is bookended by highway ramps with fast-moving cars trying to merge, along with a nonaccessible track crossing on the platform level. With little room to work, planners had to squeeze in light rail tracks between highway columns in an already chaotic area. As a result, riders entering on the west side will have to cross a train track to access the light rail platform.

For many, that won’t be an issue, but the lack of an "accessible pedestrian signal," or APS, at that crossing leaves blind and deaf-blind riders in potential danger. These signals vibrate and chirp — or make some sort of sound — signaling to people who are blind or deaf-blind that it’s safe to cross.

“We had noticed that particular issue early on,” Miller said. “We hoped they would have eliminated that track crossing or found an accommodation to make it safer.”

This crossing will be similar to what’s found today along the light rail route as it passes through an industrial SoDo area south of downtown near T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, the baseball and football stadiums.

At intersections without an APS, Chase sometimes pulls out a card to ask for help crossing intersections.

“But I don’t need to do that when there’s an APS, I can do it by myself, which is cool,” Chase said.

The tactic involving the card relies on the presence of a friendly fellow traveler, so Miller developed a workaround deaf-blind travelers can execute on their own.

Rather than chance a track crossing without an APS at the SoDo station, he instructs riders to take the train one stop further, where there’s a center platform at the Stadium or Beacon Hill stations, and wait for the next train that’s going back to the SoDo station. While not the most efficient way to travel, it is the safest. When riders return to the SoDo station, they are on the side of the track they want to exit from, avoiding the at-grade track crossing that lacks an APS.