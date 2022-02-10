WA officials want to end fees charged to parents for kids' jail time

The state charges parents differing amounts, depending on their gross income and dependents. Those earning less than 150% of the poverty rate (about $40,000 for a family of four) are exempt. But for a family hovering just above that line, any extra expense can mean the difference between paying bills on time or racking up still more penalties for late fees.

“It creates such a vicious cycle, which is so unnecessary,” said Sean Goode, executive director of the Choose 180 youth-crime diversion program, who hailed the proposed law change as a reform long overdue. By the time a kid has been sentenced to time in a juvenile facility, so many social systems have failed them that Goode considers it unfair to heap all the blame on families alone.

“What it says to the parent is, ‘If your young person has a moment of poor decision-making, it’s your fault.’ But really, this is reflective of the community’s failure,” he said.

Many lawmakers seem to agree. Senate Bill 5535 and its companion, House Bill 2050 have received bipartisan support and moved swiftly through their respective chambers. So far, only a handful of legislators have opposed them.

One is Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Bremerton, who believes it’s right that parents shoulder financial responsibility for their children’s behavior.

“I really do think they should have some skin in the game — even if it’s just $25 a month. If my daughter stole someone’s car, you better believe I would be liable for all the damages,” she said.

The fees are intended to help cover the cost of a youth’s incarceration and treatment while confined. But because only a small proportion of parents are assessed, and so few of them actually pay on time, DCYF has long built the full price of juvenile detention into its spending plans. Abolishing parent fees would require about $5 million over the next six years, according to the agency, a figure already included in Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget.

Passage of the new law would not obliterate all charges incurred by families with children in the legal system. Counties, for example, are still allowed to levy fees against kids in juvenile court. But only one county — Chelan — actually does so, according to Dave Reynolds, president of the Washington Association of Juvenile Court Administrators, who supports the gist of these reforms.

“Many courts discontinued this practice years ago, as it cost much more to try and collect than was being collected,” he said in an email.

To Reynolds, other financial obligations are far more important, such as making restitution to victims. Overall, he said, parent-pay fees cause more problems than they solve, by making already-strapped families less inclined to help with the other end of a youth’s road to rehabilitation — the rules around probation when they come home.