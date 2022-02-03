WA is working on an Amber Alert for missing Indigenous people

Creating visibility

“This bill addresses the lack of resources and negligence that missing Indigenous people’s cases have faced thus far,” said Fish, a member of the Cowlitz Tribe who grew up on the Muckleshoot reservation, during a January public hearing for House Bill 1725 in the Washington Legislature. “This bill prioritizes the lives of our communities, our family members, our loved ones and our children.”

The Amber Alert system alerts the public of a possible child abduction. Silver Alerts assist in recovering missing endangered people 60 or older. Both have had great success in Washington. Like Silver Alerts, HB 1725 would become a part of the Endangered Missing Person Advisory plan and involve radio and television stations, cable and satellite systems, and social media platforms to enhance the public's ability to assist in recovery efforts of missing Indigenous people.

Members of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington support the bill. During the Jan. 14 public hearing, held before the House Public Safety Committee, Mark Allen of the broadcasters association spoke as a proud and active partner in the alert systems and was excited about the high visibility this new alert would bring to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

In 2018, an Urban Indian Health Institute report stated that “over two-thirds of the cases that happen in urban areas are rendered invisible” by a lack of media coverage, biased reporting, inadequate record-keeping and racial misclassifications by law enforcement. Of all the cities surveyed, Seattle had the highest number of cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls — 45 cases. Next came Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 37, and Anchorage, Alaska, at 31.

“In my work with the tribes and social services in Indian child welfare, I know the alarming rate that our young girls and boys are targeted,” said Catherine Edwards, vice president of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, at a January hearing. “I can't begin to imagine the pain of waiting for our daughter to come home from the store to never get to see her again. What it must be like to wonder if she is alive or not.”

The Tlingit and Haida tribes are the fourth largest in Washington, with more than 7,000 citizens who have made the state their home, according to Edwards.