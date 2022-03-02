Rural WA nurses seek support for sexual assault examiner training

However, there are still many roadblocks for nurses who seek this training.

The instability of state and federal funding for training could impact the state’s leading sexual assault nurse examiner training site at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Ongoing hospital staffing shortages — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — mean many nurses haven’t been able to set aside time for the training.

Martinoli said two nurses at his hospital are interested in receiving the training but haven’t had time to do so because the hospital has been busy responding to COVID-19 patients.

There is proposed legislation — both at the state and federal level — to reduce barriers to the training.

Meanwhile, the availability of nurses with this training varies greatly across the state. A dozen responses to a recent Washington State Hospital Association survey found some hospitals have no SANE-trained nurses while others have several. And even those that have multiple trained nurses said they still needed more to provide a sufficient response to sexual assault victims.

The survey speaks to the urgency of making this training more accessible, said Jacqueline Barton True, vice president of advocacy and rural health with the Washington State Hospital Association.

Barton True said she doesn’t want the hospital to be a barrier for a sexual assault victim needing health care, healing from trauma or finding justice in the legal system.

But hospitals will continue to be part of the problem if they turn away victims who show up in the emergency room.

“Once patients get the courage to come to one hospital, they don’t often go to a second,” said Wendy Williams-Gilbert, director of the Washington State University bachelor of nursing program in Spokane. “We have a lot of assaults that don’t get processed, and perpetrators don’t get prosecuted.”

Doing exams right

The nurse’s potential role in sexual assault cases has been on the mind of Juliane Rohr. She conducts forensic exams for several Spokane hospitals as a community sexual assault nurse examiner at Lutheran Community Services Northwest. She also does forensic exams when she works nursing shifts at a Spokane hospital.

Rohr said that during a weeklong training course several years ago, she cringed when she realized how much she didn’t know when doing exams. She had done exams for about two years when she finally was able to get more extensive training.

She came away from the training with a greater passion for doing the job right. She did not like knowing that a sexual assault court case could fall apart because a nurse failed to properly collect DNA and other documentation.

“I wanted to make sure they were done appropriately, and the patients were getting the best documentation and evidence collection I could,” she said.