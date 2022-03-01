WA bill proposes subsidy to help some families buy diapers

Dolan’s family is one of tens of thousands in Washington participating in TANF, which gives out money that recipients can put toward living expenses, including the cost of clothes, transportation, food and shelter. A family of three without any income can get $654 per month in TANF grants, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. Families in Washington with $6,000 or less in resources are eligible for the program and may be required to participate in WorkFirst, which helps people find jobs.

Nearly 20% of children in King County have lived in families that have struggled to afford formula or diapers “at least some of the time since the child was born,” according to 2019 data from the Best Starts for Kids Health Survey. The National Diaper Bank Network estimates that providing diapers for one baby can cost $70 to $80 a month. The COVID-19 era has offered little reprieve: In 2021, diaper manufacturers increased the cost of baby products.

Most senators have embraced the bill, though it drew pushback from state Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, who wondered what happens to families who are in need but not receiving TANF benefits. State Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-Fircrest, who sponsored the bill, is confident it will benefit Washingtonians struggling to afford diapers.

“I think it’s a real solution to help people who we know have the greatest need,” Nobles said.

Parents may not be able to access child care programs that require a sufficient diaper supply, and families may change their children less often to conserve diapers, according to a news release from Nobles’ office.