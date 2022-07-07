WA agriculture workers look to retain momentum of pandemic strikes

The strike at the upper Yakima Valley fruit-packing house would spur strikes at several other plants, where workers pack and ship produce for growers. For several weeks in May and June, dozens of workers marched outside their worksites, voicing their demands for more masks and protective equipment, as well as hazard pay for working during the pandemic.

Lara, who worked as a sorter and packer at Allan Brothers, said she had to learn about worker action and organization on the fly. Few agricultural workers were part of unions, and public demonstrations have been rare in recent years.

“We didn’t even know what we were getting ourselves into,” she said.

Two years later, Lara now works for the Fair Work Center, a Seattle-based nonprofit that provides workers with educational and legal resources to improve working conditions.

In collaboration with OneAmerica, the Washington State Immigration Solidarity Network and the Washington State Labor Council, the Fair Work Center opened an office in Yakima last month to provide workers and immigrants a place to gather, get information and organize.

The center’s opening comes as labor and community organizers seek to help agricultural workers sustain the momentum of the 2020 strikes, which won workers temporary pay raises during the height of the pandemic and an opportunity to voice concerns directly to employers through newly formed worker committees. The strikes attracted widespread attention from labor advocates and the public.

Advocates, however, said that many other agricultural workers in the Yakima Valley and beyond — from those picking fruit in the fields to those sorting and packing them in plants — still don’t fully feel at ease demanding better working conditions.

“I think we still have a long way to go in building worker power,” said Edgar Franks, political director of Familias Unidas por la Justicia. The Burlington-based farmworkers union worked closely with the striking Yakima Valley fruit-packing house workers during the strikes and for several months afterward. Franks said he would like to see more consistent labor organizing in Eastern Washington as many agricultural workers live there.

Indeed, while the new Yakima center aims to serve all workers, it focuses on those in the agricultural sector. The center’s name, Centro Chinampa, is a reference to the ancient Anahuac community chinampas floating gardens in what is now part of Mexico.

The Fair Work Center has had a presence in Yakima — and statewide — for many years, said Executive Director Danielle Alvarado. The turnover in the agriculture industry meant that interactions were limited to providing information about rights to a healthy and safe workforce.

The organization’s leaders wanted a way to sustain relationships with workers in Eastern Washington and train them to lead their own movements, she said.

“We’re building the power of workers to address that [power] imbalance,” she said. “Workers have to lead our work.”