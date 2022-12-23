Disability rights vs. snowy sidewalks: Seattle's annual conversation

She tried a couple of times to get out but ended up just turning around each time. When snow covers the sidewalks it’s hard for Black to get to a bus stop or down the street to get groceries.

After wet, slushy snow fell Tuesday afternoon, freezing temperatures overnight left unshoveled sidewalks covered in ice by Wednesday morning. Icy pavement poses a risk to all non-drivers trying to navigate the city by foot or on wheels, especially people with disabilities.

It can already be difficult for people with disabilities to navigate Seattle sidewalks, even without the snow. Some stretches of sidewalk just need to be pruned or swept of vegetation, but many others, cracked and uneven, need a complete replacement or repair.

During snow storms, the responsibility for clearing sidewalks falls to property owners, which leaves many unshoveled and difficult to maneuver along. There’s roughly 2,300 miles of sidewalks crisscrossing the city, and a large proportion –- between 80% and 85% – lie adjacent to private property.

“I feel like it's probably a combination of not knowing that they're legally obligated to do that and also just not caring,” Black said. “Since it's not enforced with tickets, there's not a real incentive to take it seriously.”