Lummi Nation prioritizes tradition in new food assistance program

Food sovereignty is important to the health and well-being of the Lummi Nation, said Billy Metteba, the manager of the tribe’s demonstration program. Like many others, he grew up eating very little seafood, historically a mainstay of the tribe.

“It was something that I was not exposed to. I grew up exposed to McDonald's, Dairy Queen,” Metteba said. “The further we get from our cultural values, the further we get from who we are.”

Shifting the authority of food assistance programs allows Indigenous nations to prioritize traditional foods: items that are grown, gathered and processed according to cultural values. It should also help to insulate tribes against supply-chain disruptions like those experienced during the pandemic.

As COVID-19 raged, nations saw the need for food sovereignty amplified to counter what they saw as an apathetic response by the federal government to tribal hunger.

“Tribal leaders and Indigenous people have known since colonization, which forcibly removed people from their food systems, that there was a problem,” said Erin Parker, executive director of the Indigenous Food & Agriculture Initiative at the University of Arkansas School of Law. “Tribal leaders have been working since that time using their sovereignty to repair that food system and revitalize Indigenous food systems in connection to traditional foods, but also just healthy food in general.”