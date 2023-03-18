Refuge After War: Vietnamese refugees aid displaced Afghans

Linh and Terry remain involved and engaged with Mohammad’s family a year after they greeted them at the airport. The above photo, featured in this episode, is by local photojournalist Joshua Trujillo, himself a sponsor of Afghan refugees. If I had to choose one photo to define the power of refugees helping refugees, it would be this one.

What has been most moving to me was learning our volunteers’ motivations for helping. Linh, the chief marketing officer for Walgreens, maintains a strong relationship with her family’s sponsor in her native Minnesota – naming her daughter after her and starting a scholarship in her name at her alma mater.



Terry, a good friend and mother of two in the Seattle area, also remains incredibly active, leveraging her experience over the past year as an advisor for the Community Sponsorship Hub, which is responsible for supporting the Biden Administration’s newly expanded private sponsorship program , called Welcome Corps .

Both were present, along with Mohammad, at a meeting in December with U.S. State Department officials visiting Seattle to learn more about the private sponsorship model.