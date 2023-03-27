WA awards grants to BIPOC groups tackling birthing inequities

Helping families of color

BLKBRY, another recipient organization, offers several services — including doula support, prenatal lactation and feeding education, and individualized nutrition support. Founder Jazmin Williams wants to make sure she’s not the only one making decisions when it comes to the money.

“We really wanted to leave it to community,” she said. “It’s also a way for community to be able to call us in and call us out … We want community to hold us accountable in making sure that all of our programs, our classes, our resources are aligned with the Black community.”

Williams, a reproductive and birth worker, started BLKBRY after she noticed lapses in Black perinatal and infant healthcare.

“I founded BLKBRY to really fill in those gaps,” Williams said of her Burien-based organization, which works mainly with descendants of enslaved Africans in the U.S., though BLKBRY is also seeing more people with ties to other places, like the Caribbean and West Africa.

The organization has a few different plans for the state grant, including using it to offer free educational classes for Black birthing people. Williams also plans to offer reproductive and birth support at no cost, either virtually or in person.

“Virtual support will most likely be for our folks that are out of the area,” Williams said, though BLKBRY is working on developing its partnership with Shades of Motherhood in Spokane. “So we can make sure our Eastern Washington folks connect with them for that in-person support.”

Courtney of Shades of Motherhood also wants to ease the financial burden on community members, planning to use some of the grant money to provide a stipend that enables people to pay for a doula of their choice.

Doulas can offer physical and emotional support during pregnancy and birth, from answering questions about birth to massaging clients during labor – though there are other types of doulas, like those who support people who are dying or seeking abortions.