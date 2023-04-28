'I feel free': South Asians in WA celebrate Dalit History Month

A 2016 Equality Labs survey on caste in the United States found that many Dalit respondents have experienced verbal and physical assault, unfair workplace treatment, and discrimination in education.

After Kumbhare came to the U.S. in 2010, a teacher’s assistant at the University of Southern California – who was from a higher caste – accused him of cheating on an exam. Kumbhare prepared for the exam with a friend, so they had fairly similar answers.

“I asked [the teacher’s assistant], ‘Why do you accuse me and not him?’” Kumbhare said. “His answer was, ‘I just know.’”

While Kumbhare has dealt with the ramifications of being Dalit, he made clear these hardships only scratch the surface of what others have endured.

“This victory is important not only in itself, which it absolutely is,” Councilmember Sawant, who grew up in India as part of the Brahmin caste, said in an interview with Crosscut. “We need this victory to be replicated in other cities and states.”