Nearly 50 years later, Seattleites remember the Cambodian genocide

The Khmer Rouge, a communist regime, captured Cambodia’s capital in 1975, sparking a yearslong genocide that ended in 1979 and left at least 1.7 million dead. The U.S. accepted hundreds of thousands of refugees, some of whom landed in Seattle, which has one of the largest Cambodian American populations in the country. Mell wants to see more visibility for his community and a deeper sense of pride among younger generations of Khmer Americans living here.

One of those young community members was happy to see some familiar faces – many of whom she hadn’t seen since before the pandemic – at Tuesday’s event. Ammara Touch, 24, echoed Mell’s concerns about the community’s lack of visibility.

“People don’t really even know, like, who Khmer people or Cambodian people are,” she said.

Being invisible

Mell’s family had planned to relocate to Australia, but his father died while Mell was still a young child. His mother redirected the family to the U.S. instead.

“Our community is very small, so we tend to run in similar circles … People are connected in different ways.” Mell said. “My mom, you know, knows other people from the [refugee] camps.”