Seattle summit addresses Asian American, NHPI economic issues

Chiling Tong, president of the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, noted this strife has yet to relent.

“Some Asian restaurants, after COVID, they still cannot recover,” she said in an interview with Crosscut, noting the contrast with other restaurants that are growing and getting business.

These issues may be exacerbated by the perception these communities have of the government; Cho with the Port of Seattle pointed out that there could be a legacy of historical trauma at play.

“A lot of immigrants come from, you know, dictatorships, authoritarian regimes, et cetera,” he said. “But also, it’s very complicated to work with government.”

National, regional and local leaders expressed support for these communities at Thursday’s event. This included Mayor Bruce Harrell, who spoke at the summit, as well as U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, neither of whom attended but prepared remarks that were delivered to the crowd. Part of the summit featured breakout sessions on topics including resources for businesses and government contracting opportunities.

More than 200 people, including entrepreneurs and community members, attended the event, according to a recap email from the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.