A league of their own: How 7 women aided Seattle’s Native community

The most powerful medicine of all

The people who volunteered at the Center were often not much better off than those they were helping. Most volunteered because it gave them the satisfaction of helping and socializing with other Native people. Those who received assistance often became volunteers themselves.

One woman, according to Service League member Lillian Chappell, after receiving help getting clothes for her children, became the head of the clothing committee, finding wearable used clothing for people going on job interviews or for children preparing for a new school year.

And quite often, volunteers were the children of previous volunteers, emphasizing the powerful role of mothers in Indigenous societies and adding to the Center’s familial and tribal quality.

But this is not to say they didn’t work hard. One Indian Center report noted volunteers performed 1,140 hours of work during January and February 1961. One of the founding members, Ella Aquino, took over the responsibility of publishing and writing the Northwest Indian News, which became the Service League’s newsletter, and the Indian Center News — both of which became critical sources of Indigenous journalism for Seattle’s Native community. The publications helped inform, and more important unite, the Native people in Seattle from 1957 to 1980.

Aquino’s granddaughter Linda Soriano remembers how Aquino prepared the newsletter and took the bus every month to the post office to mail them to hundreds of subscribers. “She knew how important it was for the Native community to stay connected,” Soriano recalls.

With only an eighth-grade education and no experience as a journalist, Aquino learned how to run the mimeograph machine and do the layouts, and even wrote a column called “Teepee Talk.”

The deep satisfaction that came from helping fellow Native people became the most powerful medicine the Service League dispensed for healing a generation of wounded spirits.

“It changed my life”

Slowly, as the Service League grew, more emphasis was placed on preventing emergencies among Seattle’s urban Native population instead of simply dealing with them. To do this, the Service League needed more money than they could raise through bake sales and donations.

Ramona Bennett, who began volunteering at the Seattle Indian Center in 1964, remembers how Pearl Warren spotted her potential immediately.

“Pearl Warren taught me how to write basic grants to get dollars to provide services for the city Indian people,” Bennett recalls. Before then, Bennett had worked as a directory assistance operator for Pacific Northwest Bell and had organized a union walkout for higher wages and benefits. The Teamsters offered her a job as a union official, which would have resulted in a lucrative career. But once she got to know the other women of the Service League, she felt a real sense of belonging.

“I was more comfortable and much happier with my own people than I had ever been in that other world,” Bennett remembers. “The Service League completely changed my life.”

Later, another founding member of the Service League, Adeline Garcia, paid the tuition for Bennett to return to school to receive a master’s degree in social work.

“When I asked her how I can pay her back, she said, ‘Don’t pay back, come back.’” And Bennett did, working for five years as a social worker at the Seattle Indian Center after receiving her degree.

Bennett then got elected to the Puyallup tribal council and later served as the tribal chair from 1971 to 1978. The federal government considered the tribe terminated, but Bennett dug in and researched tribal history, creating an updated roll of members based on records that were nearly lost. She pulled her tribe back from the brink of termination — thanks, in part, to the leadership she witnessed and learned in the Service League.

The legacy of the American Indian Women’s Service League

Pearl Warren resigned from the Seattle Indian Center and the Service League in 1970, after serving 10 years as director. Warren’s style of leadership was based on love and a desire to help Native people. She understood the healing power of helping, both for those being helped and those doing the helping. This reflects the deeply embedded tradition of matrilineal power that moves almost invisibly in all Native cultures.

But by 1970, a new generation of administrators had taken over, who resented the near-total control Warren had over the Center and the Service League. They also wanted to take better advantage of the opportunities government grants offered them.

Warren had resisted basing the Service League’s budget on government grants, using them only as a last resort. Having come from a period when no government funds were available to help the plight of urban Native people, her philosophy had always been one of self-sufficiency and self-determination. The Service League’s motto was “Helping Indians Help Themselves.”

The new generation “weren’t even interested in being Indian before the Service League came along,” she famously said.

Once, no one cared about the urban Native people destined to die on the streets of Seattle. But Pearl Warren, Adeline Garcia, Ella Aquino, Mary Jo Butterfield, and the other founding members of the Service League built their organization into a formidable force for change.

The American Indian Women’s Service League continued, but after Warren left many people complained that the League and the Seattle Indian Center had devolved into standard social-service organizations and lost most of their tribal quality.

“Once money came into the picture, things changed, and it got a lot more political … that turned off a lot of people,” Marilyn Bentz, director of the Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies at the University of Washington, says in the book Native Seattle: Histories of the Crossing-Over Place, by Coll Thrush.

The League eventually dissolved in the mid-’80s. But the Seattle Indian Center still exists, providing, among many other things, a food bank, a day center where Native people can socialize, education and employment assistance and community outreach services.

One could argue that this shift was necessary to attract the government funds to build a more efficient system for helping Seattle’s Native population. The Seattle Indian Health Board , the Thunderbird Treatment Center , and the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center , all of which help thousands of Native people each year, were started by former Service League volunteers with the help of millions of dollars in government funds. Adeline Garcia, for example, went on to become president of the Seattle Indian Health Board.

But one could also argue that none of the new generation of leadership, many of whom were bureaucrats or Native politicians, had the wherewithal to stake out bus stations or knock on tenement doors looking for Native people to help. It all started with Warren and the founding mothers of the American Indian Women’s Service League, carrying out their traditional roles as caretakers of the culture — a tradition that goes back thousands of years, and one that will never die. It was this tribal quality that saved urban Indians in Seattle from falling off the edge.