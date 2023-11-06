Rainier Beach’s Black-led organizations battle gentrification

Polaris at Rainier Beach opened in 2022 at Rainier Avenue South and 54th Avenue, with Delgardo leasing the ground-floor level. Not only does the space house the Rainier Beach Resource Center, which includes Northwest Black Pioneers and M.A.R.S. Early Learning Academy , but one of the storefronts is home to 8820 BarberShop LLC .

Delgardo says his efforts are an anti-displacement strategy “to build generational wealth within the community.” Delgardo funded his venture through personal funds and the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund , a lending institution aiming to serve minoritized businesses.

It’s just one way that community members are pushing back against gentrification. Other Black-led organizations and businesses are working to remain in Rainier Beach by enrolling in the city of Seattle’s anti-displacement programs, designed to sustain culturally vibrant neighborhoods like Rainier Beach.

Between 2013 and 2015, community groups representing Rainier Beach, the Central District and the Chinatown-International District gathered to address concerns about their neighborhood plans. As three of Seattle’s most culturally diverse areas, displacement had become a threat due to gentrification and the overpriced housing market .

Rainier Beach is one of the most racially diverse neighborhoods in Seattle . According to the city, 70.9% of Rainier Beach residents are people of color, and nearly one out of four residents is Black. Thus race is an unavoidable topic. Though bonded by their resilience, Rainier Beach has historically bore the brunt of poverty and persistent safety concerns . These were critical factors in addressing the city’s neighborhood plan.

Out of these efforts came the Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD), which supports minoritized communities through an equitable approach to planning and community investment. OPCD is responsible for stewarding several initiatives and projects, one being the Equitable Development Initiative (EDI).

EDI provides three funding pathways for applicants: capacity building, land acquisition and capital, according to program manager Giulia Pasciuto.

“The best-suited leaders are by and for the community. We had to make an argument that this was a great investment,” Pasciuto said. “One way you can turn the tide of displacement is to invest in community-owned property.”

Since 2016, EDI’s projects have included Byrd Barr Place, Casa Latina and Central Area Youth Association (CAYA), as well as Duwamish Longhouse – just to name a few throughout the city. It might also help Melba Ayco, affectionately known as Miss Melba, the owner of Northwest Tap Connection .

When Ayco and her husband decided to open their own tap studio in 2006, they knew it had to be in Rainier Beach. “We need for young people who are in Seattle to be rooted in artistic communities so that this becomes their home. Because when it becomes your home, regardless if you may go to work in New York, you’re gonna come back home, to give back to your home community,” Ayco said. “And until we can really build that, we’re going to keep on having this vicious cycle of artists that come up, they get the training, and then they go somewhere else.”

The studio took a financial blow in 2020 when a class enrollment of 12 declined to four. While rapid development is happening in Rainier Beach , Ayco is writing a narrative to protect the future of Northwest Tap Connection for years to come.

She is now enrolled in a land acquisition program through EDI, which helped Northwest Tap Connection secure a lease for the ground-floor space of Mt. Baker Housing’s newest affordable-housing project at the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street.

Ayco also credited other community organizers with helping to preserve the cultural legacy of Rainier Beach.

“I think that gentrification has really impacted this community. My husband and I weren’t forced to be here. We chose to be here to be a part of a change that we were seeing that was happening under the leadership of Gregory Davis,” Ayco said.

Gregory Davis needs no introduction, at least in Rainier Beach and the Central District.