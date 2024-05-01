How PNW trans swimmers are finding comfort in and out of water

“I was just like, ‘You know what, swimming isn’t for trans people. I’ve decided. I’ve made the executive decision,’” said Stephenson, now a doctoral student in environmental science at the University of Idaho.

But things can change.

After undergoing gender-affirming surgery in 2020, Stephenson became more comfortable with the public display of his body that swimming requires. Last year, after two decades, Stephenson, already a competitive runner and cyclist, decided it was time to learn to swim.

He was going through a breakup at the time, which was the catalyst to a “New year, new me” mindset, he said.

“I thought, ‘Well, I guess this is my sign from the universe. It’s time to swallow my pride and admit that I need some help,’” Stephenson said.

Searching for representation

More than half of Americans cannot swim, according to the American Red Cross. For transgender people, public pools present a particular challenge as bodies are on display and locker rooms remain a controversial territory. Pools have become the frontlines of a roiling debate on transgender athletes and sports.

On April 8, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released a policy barring transgender women from competing in women’s sports if they have started hormone therapy. Out of 250 NAIA colleges across the United States, The Evergreen State College, Walla Walla University and Northwest University are three Washington universities where the policy is scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 1.

Walla Walla University confirmed that it will adopt this policy by that date. The Evergreen State College told Cascade PBS it will adopt the policy, but it is awaiting updates to Title IX and working with the Attorney General’s office to see if it conflicts with Washington’s discrimination law. Northwest University did not respond to Cascade PBS’s questions by press time.

In 2022, the International Swimming Federation ruled male-to-female transgender athletes could compete only if they transitioned before turning 12 years old or reaching a certain stage of puberty. A few months prior to the policy, college swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender swimmer to win a national title , and critics claimed she had a physical “edge” over her opponents.

Last year, 23 states had laws banning transgender athletes from high school sports, with 21 of those states banning transgender athletes in college from any sport.

These policies and legislation that deny transgender swimmers’ identities have had a chilling effect. A father, who helped raise his transgender son in Eastern Washington and prefers to remain anonymous to protect his son’s identity, said his son enjoyed swimming as his main athletic outlet throughout elementary and junior high school until the son started transitioning in seventh grade.

“The fact that he felt like to be comfortable, he had to wear the chest binder and a T-shirt was something that kind of pegged him as being different or other, and I think that was not easy,” the father said.

While his son’s peers, church and family accepted his transition with open arms, pools were one of the only spaces that heightened his discomfort before he underwent gender-affirming surgery in high school, the father said. After a long time away from the pool, his son, now in his early 20s, slowly lost his connection to swimming and has not returned to the sport.

Truly inclusive spaces to swim can be hard to find. At Seattle’s Orca Swim Team, an LGBTQIA+ club with more than 100 members, there is less pressure to “put people in boxes,” said Paul Ikeda, the team’s 64-year-old coach.

Still, Ikeda said Orca is only one of two queer swim clubs in the Pacific Northwest, the other in Portland, Oregon. Last year, Ikeda saw a swimmer with scars on their chest joining the club, but it was several weeks of practice until Ikeda realized the scars must have been from top surgery. It made no difference to him.

“Once people get on the [pool] deck, gender doesn’t make a difference,” he said.

But even here, one club’s inclusivity can’t open all doors. Most Orca members use the sport as a tool for fitness while about 10% of its members compete in formal U.S. Masters Swimming events, Ikeda said. U.S. Masters Swimming is a national nonprofit that hosts swim clubs, workout groups and competitive swimming for adults.

U.S. Masters Swimming requires competitors to identify as male or female. There is no option for nonbinary swimmers.