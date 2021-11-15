Solving Homelessness

Event Details

Marc Dones, CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, joins Crosscut report David Kroman to discuss a range of topics, including how the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s approaches differ from the way homelessness was addressed in the past, their first major policy rollout of downtown focused facilities and outreach, skepticism of significant expansion of the tiny houses model, how they are utilizing data to drive crisis response to human suffering and if homelessness can be “solved.”

Northwest Newsmakers brings you conversations with leaders shaping the region’s politics, arts, culture and industry.

About the speakers:

Mx Marc Dones (they/them pronouns) is a social entrepreneur, policy strategist, and social justice activist with over 10 years of experience in equitable systems transformation. Prior to taking on the role of inaugural CEO for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, Marc was the founder and Executive Director of the National Innovation Service (NIS), a consulting firm that helps governments redesign their approaches to supporting marginalized populations. Marc has also held leadership roles in social impact, policy and program design, and continuous improvement at the Center for Social Innovation (C4 Innovations), and is a faculty member at the School of Visual Arts (SVA). Marc holds a degree from NYU in Psychiatric Anthropology and is an experienced equity trainer.

Special thank you to our Northwest Newsmakers series sponsor Waldron.

Waldron is proud to sponsor Crosscut, a forum for dialogue that increases knowledge, understanding and compassion. We support independent public media that informs and inspires our community. Learn more by clicking here.