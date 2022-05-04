Post-Roe America: Live Slate.com "Amicus" Podcast Recording
In a recent leak of an upcoming Supreme Court ruling, the justices appear poised to over-turn Roe v. Wade, siding with the anti-abortion movement. We'll turn to some of the most informed and respected voices on the law and the courts to talk about what a post-Roe America will look like and what it portends about a court willing to take on the most divisive issue in generations.
Related Sessions
We Are All Homeless
Homelessness is growing in Seattle and in cities across the country. In a nation that has so much, we consider what it says about us that we are able to do so little.
Thank you to our session sponsor, Amazon.
The Education Crisis
The COVID-19 crisis and its impact on our schools made it clear that we've reached a tipping point in education. Public schools are underfunded. Private schools are out of reach for many. Most teachers and administrators are overworked and underpaid. The debate about how to regain our balance has often become divisive. Let's sit down and talk about how we can move forward, together.
The Conversation About Race is Not Over
A fireside with one of Seattle's most influential voices in the efforts to reshape how we think, and talk, about race and equity. We'll discuss her experience with the rise of her #1 New York Times bestseller, So You Want to Talk About Race. While many say we need to move forward with a push to dismantle the structures of white supremacy, Oluo asks the question: Are we really?
Turning on the Faucet
Most of us don't think about turning on the faucet or taking a shower. But more than one third of the world doesn't have access to safe or clean water. Matt Damon and Gary White think this is a problem with a solution and they set out to prove it. They worked with partners across the globe to deliver clean and/or sanitized water to more than 40 million people. Is it working? Can we help?
Pushing Public Safety
Should Seattle really rethink our approach to crime, or is the real problem that we're too timid to enforce our laws? We sit down with Seattle’s new city attorney, a Republican who ran on a law-and-order platform, about her strategy to bring public safety under control.
Stay Connected
Be the first to find out about new speakers and sessions, and special events.
What is the Crosscut Festival?
The Crosscut Festival is a celebration of big ideas and bold thinking - a gathering of a community of the curious. Connect with noteworthy political leaders and newsmakers along with authors, journalists and experts focused on the most important issues of our time. The Crosscut Festival features firesides interviews, panels and special events that explore forward-thinking in Politics, Social Justice, the Environment, History, Innovation and more.
50+
speakers
25+
events
2000+
attendees
Endless
ideas
Crosscut Festival VIP experience
Attend our exclusive fundraising kickoff event to mingle with select speakers while supporting public media and local journalism.