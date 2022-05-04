Social Justice

Post-Roe America: Live Slate.com "Amicus" Podcast Recording

Wed May 4, 2022 | 3:00pm
Virtual
CLICK HERE TO WATCH

In a recent leak of an upcoming Supreme Court ruling, the justices appear poised to over-turn Roe v. Wade, siding with the anti-abortion movement. We'll turn to some of the most informed and respected voices on the law and the courts to talk about what  a post-Roe America will look like and what it portends about a court willing to take on the most divisive issue in generations.

Featuring

Thanks to our Social Justice Track sponsor

Waldron helps organizations and people to reach their full potential. Learn more at https://hubs.ly/H0Jxgn80. More information

More information
Advertisement

Related Sessions

Social Justice

We Are All Homeless

Crosscut Festival 2022
Tue May 3, 2022 | 1:00pm

Homelessness is growing in Seattle and in cities across the country. In a nation that has so much, we consider what it says about us that we are able to do so little.

Thank you to our session sponsor, Amazon

marc dones headshot
karen salinas headshot
josh cohen headshot
Featuring: Marc Dones, Karen E. Salinas, Josh Cohen
Social Justice

The Education Crisis

Crosscut Festival 2022
Tue May 3, 2022 | 3:00pm

The COVID-19 crisis and its impact on our schools made it clear that we've reached a tipping point in education. Public schools are underfunded. Private schools are out of reach for many. Most teachers and administrators are overworked and underpaid. The debate about how to regain our balance has often become divisive. Let's sit down and talk about how we can move forward, together.

chris reykdal headshot
uti Yamassee hawkins crosscut festival 2022
Donna headshot
Featuring: Chris Reykdal, Uti Yamassee Hawkins, Donna Gordon Blankinship
Social Justice

The Conversation About Race is Not Over

Crosscut Festival 2022
Tue May 3, 2022 | 5:00pm

A fireside with one of Seattle's most influential voices in the efforts to reshape how we think, and talk, about race and equity. We'll discuss her experience with the rise of her #1 New York Times bestseller, So You Want to Talk About RaceWhile many say we need to move forward with a push to dismantle the structures of white supremacy, Oluo asks the question: Are we really?

 

ijeoma oluo headshot
Naomi Ishisaka headshot
Featuring: Ijeoma Oluo, Naomi Ishisaka
Social Justice

Turning on the Faucet

Fri May 6, 2022 | 1:00pm
Virtual

Most of us don't think about turning on the faucet or taking a shower. But more than one third of the world doesn't have access to safe or clean water. Matt Damon and Gary White think this is a problem with a solution and they set out to prove it.  They worked with partners across the globe to deliver clean and/or sanitized water to more than 40 million people. Is it working? Can we help?

matt damon and gary white headshot
leah stokes headshot
Featuring: Matt Damon & Gary White, Leah Stokes
Social Justice track presented by Waldron
Social Justice

Pushing Public Safety

Sat May 7, 2022 | 2:30pm
Virtual

Should Seattle really rethink our approach to crime, or is the real problem that we're too timid to enforce our laws? We sit down with Seattle’s new city attorney, a Republican who ran on a law-and-order platform, about her strategy to bring public safety under control.

 

ann davison crosscut festival 2022
joni balter headshot
Featuring: Ann Davison, Joni Balter
Social Justice track presented by Waldron

Stay Connected

Be the first to find out about new speakers and sessions, and special events.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.

What is the Crosscut Festival?

The Crosscut Festival is a celebration of big ideas and bold thinking - a gathering of a community of the curious. Connect with noteworthy political leaders and newsmakers along with authors, journalists and experts focused on the most important issues of our time. The Crosscut Festival features firesides interviews, panels and special events that explore forward-thinking in Politics, Social Justice, the Environment, History, Innovation and more.

50+

speakers

25+

events

2000+

attendees

Endless

ideas

Frequently asked questions

Crosscut Festival VIP experience

headliners gala

Attend our exclusive fundraising kickoff event to mingle with select speakers while supporting public media and local journalism.

More about the Gala