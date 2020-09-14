Still, it was steady work. While much of Gold Buffalo’s finances has come from its work as an organizer with the Black Trans Task Force, sex work was a key supplement. Gold Buffalo’s year hinged on paid go-go dancing gigs it annually lined up throughout Pride month, as well as money made for adult videos. Besides that, with so many others like Gold Buffalo in the sex working industry, too, it was a way of finding friends and community.

“We help each other survive,” Gold Buffalo says. “We all take care of each other.”

Those plans, once so reliable, seem like ancient history now. Most in-person events Gold Buffalo was set to work at were canceled months ago, once the coronavirus began to spread. Life for Gold Buffalo and others in the sex industry has become only more complicated ever since.

Savannah Sly, a community organizer with sex worker advocacy organization Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP) 20Seattle, says the pandemic has worsened problems related to safety and security in the industry. Some sex workers have lost clients or feel unsafe working with the potential of infection hanging over their head. Those who may have already been in financially precarious situations are scrambling to adapt, often seeking work in ways they wouldn’t have considered before.

“Sex workers were already in a really compromised position,” Sly says. “This is an extra hard blow.”

Gold Buffalo got sick with what was probably the coronavirus in late March. Soon after, it lost its housing. Seeking stability, Gold Buffalo moved back to Tennessee in the past few weeks to live with its mother. But when that didn’t work out, it moved in with a man it had been casually dating over the internet at his invitation.

They’re still living together. Gold Buffalo says the situation requires putting aside personal politics and personality to appease the man for fear of losing housing if he gets upset. Gold Buffalo describes their exchange as “absolutely sex work.”

“I’ve had to make decisions now that I’ve never fallen into, without any autonomy,” Gold Buffalo says. “That lacking of autonomy is something we’re all going through as sex workers, but especially Black trans women, right now.”



Many sex workers see the passage in 2018 of the federal bills referred to as FOSTA-SESTA as the root of some of these more recent problems. The bills, aimed at curbing sex trafficking online, shut down many websites like Backpage that sex workers once used to advertise their services.

Sly described the disappearance of these sites as a “splintering” of the way the industry once operated. Dozens of Backpage copycats popped up in the wake of the bills’ passage. And while FOSTA-SESTA was passed as a means of curbing sex trafficking, it has since been criticized as doing the opposite. Sly says that reports by sex worker advocacy organizations found that removing these websites makes victims harder to track while also putting sex workers operating consensually in more vulnerable positions.

Some sex workers tried out virtual work, like webcamming for adult entertainment sites, although Sly says those formats often don't make the same amount of money as in-person jobs. Without anywhere else to advertise their services, others turned to on-the-streets sex work, leading to more arrests of these workers. Strippers have found work difficult in Washington, too; statewide bans on stage tipping, lap dances everywhere but Seattle and alcohol in strip clubs have spurred the creation of advocacy groups like Strippers Are Workers to fight to remove those bans.

And then came the coronavirus. The pandemic added fear and stress for sex workers used to operating in-person. Some sex workers in other states have found ways of working during the pandemic, like in Portland, where performers stripped at one drive-thru eatery, or in states where strip clubs have reopened. But many have found working impossible. Websites like OnlyFans, where entertainers can do sex work virtually, have gained newfound appeal and seen a huge bump in sign-ups since the virus first took hold.

One sex worker who goes by the name Moana described the general ambience of in-person sex work these days as one of “paranoia.” She says it’s especially the case for people who don’t have the savings to stop working.

“Especially for folks I’m friends with who are high risk … there’s no certainty that if they do catch it, that they’ll come out okay,” she says. “They’re worried every time someone coughs.”