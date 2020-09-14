Child care deserts could get worse

Puffert, the CEO of Child Care Aware of Washington, said many areas, including South King County, already had “a huge lack of care” even before the pandemic. If providers like Shames and Guilliatt-King close, it would leave families even fewer options.

“There were child care deserts before, and there are deserts now — and, many times, those are in areas where there are more essential workers and more low-income families,” Puffert said.

Those essential workers are often in even greater need of child care, she said, because they may have jobs that don't allow them to work remotely.

“They can’t Zoom into these jobs, necessarily,” Puffert said.

A look at child care closure data reveals some of the state’s most impoverished counties are also some of the ones losing the highest percentage of child care slots.

In Whitman County , where about 27% of residents live below the federal poverty line, closures had wiped out nearly 40% of the county’s licensed child care slots as of Sept. 1. That’s according to Child Care Aware of Washington, a division of which has been named the state’s official Child Care COVID-19 Communications, Response and Referral Center.

Pacific County, meanwhile, lost more than half of its child care capacity, according to the nonprofit. As of 2018, 17.4% of the coastal county’s population lived in poverty. That’s significantly higher than the statewide poverty rate of 11.5%.

Kittitas and Cowlitz counties have lost about one-third of their child care slots to closures. Both have among the highest poverty rates among Washington’s 39 counties.

Some counties with large Latino populations are hurting, too. In Yakima County, for instance, 38% of licensed child care slots were closed as of Sept. 1, according to the data from Child Care Aware. As of 2018, the median household income in Yakima County was $49,871 — about $20,000 below the state’s median income. About half of the county’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

Franklin County similarly has seen 40% of its child care slots go away as providers have shut down. Franklin County’s population is roughly 54% Hispanic or Latino.

Both Franklin and Yakima counties were hard hit by outbreaks of COVID-19 over the summer.

Now, families in those communities are facing another round of hardship — the financial kind — as they lose the de facto child care provided by K-12 schools, Puffert said.

“Essentially, going to school plus the bus ride both directions can frequently provide you with seven hours of free child care, for lack of a better word,” Puffert said. “And now, that is all going away.”

Lisa Brown, who directs the state Department of Commerce, said access to child care is, in many ways, an equity issue.

Many of the people working in child care are women of color, Brown noted. So, when child care facilities shut down, women of color bear a disproportionate share of the job losses.

Women also tend to assume a greater share of child care responsibilities at home, which means their ability to work is affected the most when child care is unavailable, Brown said.

According to the recent child care report released by the Commerce Department, nearly one in five parents surveyed turned down a job offer or promotion because of child care issues. That happened even more often among Black and Native American parents, the report found.

While about half of unemployed parents said child care issues hindered their ability to work, the problem was more common among women than men. Fifty-one percent of unemployed female parents said child care was a barrier to their finding a job, compared with 41% of unemployed male parents.

Given how a lack of access to child care disadvantages women and people of color to a greater degree, Brown said it’s important for the state to take action to improve the system. That’s true now more than ever, as the state works to recover from the pandemic, she said.

“With respect to economic recovery, I honestly can't think of anything more important than investing in childcare,” Brown said.