So far, the impacts of renter debt are not immediately visible. Ongoing eviction moratoriums at the city, state and, now, federal levels mean Washington has yet to see widespread images of people being removed from their homes. Additionally, according to a year-to-year comparison of court records by Crosscut, individual bankruptcy filings have actually been lower in Washington over the past six months than during the same period in 2019.

But because the short-term pain has been slightly subdued does not mean it’s not due to arrive eventually.

Scott Kinkley, who practices consumer protection law in Spokane for the not-for-profit Northwest Justice Project, said he was “alarmed,” but not surprised, to see the high number of renters using credit cards.

“The first thing people worry about is a roof over their head, food in the stomach and utilities,” he said. “If you’re desperate, you’re going to use credit.”

The negative repercussions of those decisions are likely to be delayed, he said. Even if borrowers start receiving letters and phone calls from their banks or lenders, the most serious consequences may not appear for months or even years. “Folks who default on their credit cards typically don’t see consequences in the form of litigation for quite a while afterwards,” he said.

In the meantime, the hole renters may find themselves in can easily go deeper. Interest rates will be high and, as their credit scores take hits, everything from housing to car payments is likely to become more expensive.

“Everything costs more when you’re poor, and everything costs more when you’re in debt,” said Kinkley.

Dalton Chase Farr started a job at the Holiday Inn in Yakima earlier this year, shortly after leaving his service at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor. He figured working for a chain hotel would allow him to travel more easily — to Thailand, specifically — and possibly pick up work along the way.

But after just three weeks and one paycheck, he was laid off as Yakima County shut down and tourism dried up. He’s been fighting for unemployment and his account with the state Employment Security Department says he’s been approved, but he still hasn’t received anything.

Meanwhile, he said he has accumulated a huge amount of debt — up to $20,000. It’s so much that even if he receives back pay from unemployment, it won’t cover everything. He’s still housed, but he worries about what happens when the COVID-related backstops against eviction start to fall away.

“I have been looking at bankruptcy, but that’s not what I want to do at all,” he said.