Then, in mid-June, the fires came. That year in the Northwest Territories, nearly 400 fires burned 3 million hectares (about 11,563 square miles). An additional 1,429 square miles burned farther south in British Columbia. Smoke came at Yellowknife from all directions. “We basically didn’t go out from mid-June through August,” recalls Howard. That made her 1-year-old cranky — and made Howard’s work more difficult.

“We saw so many people with respiratory illnesses,” recalls Howard, who in addition to being an emergency room doctor is president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment. And with climate change progressing apace, “we felt like this was just the beginning.”

Canada is warming at double the global rate. Like Yellowknife, parts of the country are warming at triple the global rate. On top of that, a massive pine beetle infestation has plagued Canada for decades — weakening or killing trees and making them perfect fodder for fires.

Ask us questions about your health & wildfire smoke at the bottom of this story, or click here.

It turns out that Howard’s prediction was right: 2014 was a harbinger of change. The 2017 fire season was even more extreme, with British Columbia under a state of emergency for most of the summer and more than 65,000 people forced to evacuate. Some 200,000 tons of smoke billowed into the atmosphere.

One community, Prince George, recorded levels of PM2.5 — a category of fine particulates — at 1,000 parts per million (healthy air quality is anything under 50 parts per million and readings over 200 are considered “very unhealthy”).

But partly because of its devastating fires, Canada is leading our understanding of smoke’s impact on human health. That effort has been led by Sarah Henderson, a researcher at the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control.

Using a British Columbia Ministry of Health database, which captures all patient information in the province, Henderson has looked at how forest fires impact respiratory illnesses such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. Her findings help illuminate who is most affected and how local officials can use that information to determine what to do in a forest fire, such as requiring evacuations and opening “smoke shelters,” buildings with special air filters. And they’re important for the American West as the region reckons with a “new normal” of summer wildfires.

InvestigateWest is a Seattle-based nonprofit newsroom producing journalism for the common good. Learn more and sign up to receive alerts about future stories here.

Henderson’s groundbreaking research looks at how the number of asthma inhaler dispensed changes during wildfires. Considering data from 2003 to 2010, Henderson and colleagues looked at information from air quality monitors to classify areas of British Columbia as fire affected, and nonfire affected, during wildfires. They also classified certain days as “extreme” when the smoke became especially intense. Using data from the provincial health ministry, the team then tracked the number of asthma inhalers filled during wildfire events.

Part of what they found was not particularly surprising. In wildfire affected areas, inhaler dispensations went up by 6% even with a small increase of 10 parts per million of fine particulates. That sort of fluctuation can be seen many times throughout a day. Areas not affected by wildfires didn’t see the same jump.