Juan Carlos, a Mexican farmworker, has worked in American fields for approximately a decade. But after the pandemic, he isn’t certain how or exactly when he’ll return.

“I left because the company was allowing us to die alone,” he said in a recent interview in Spanish from his hometown of Tolimán, in the state of Querétaro in central Mexico. That's the same place Juan Carlos Santiago Rincon, the Mexican worker who died, once lived.

Juan Carlos caught the virus, too. He had trouble breathing, a high fever, body aches and diarrhea. He said he wasn’t sure he was going to survive the illness. Still, he kept working, in part because he was afraid he would be fired, but also because he was scared he would be sent to the isolation camp and left for dead.

After his colleague died, however, Juan Carlos chose to leave Gebbers Farm altogether.

“Vamanos” — “let’s go” — Juan Carlos told both himself and other workers. “We lost all our motivation for pushing ahead and working,” he said.

Juan Carlos said he and others realized it “was a choice between work and life, so we chose life.”

“We didn’t care about breaking the contract,” he said, referring to workers’ contracts with Gebbers Farm. “We cared about our health and family.”

He bought an airplane ticket home, where he has reunited with his wife and two children. Juan Carlos said without the money he typically earns in the U.S., he won’t be able to finish the house he is building for his family. The family also has medical debts to pay.

“I find the situation here in Mexico very difficult,” he said, noting that at home he makes less than $100 a week selling tortillas. A farmworker picking cherries, meanwhile, can make approximately $4,000 a month in the U.S.

Still, Juan Carlos, 30, thought it was important to leave Gebbers not only for safety reasons, but on principle.

“I want the company to realize that workers aren’t going to stand to be treated this way,” he said. “If we had received the medical attention that we deserved with COVID, we would have been grateful.”

Another farmworker, 31-year-old Jose, had heard before arriving in the U.S. that the virus was spreading in Washington state, just as it was in Mexico. But Jose wasn’t sure how dangerous it was to work in America. After all, he had not personally witnessed anyone get sick in Tolimán.

Soon after arriving at Gebbers Farm, Jose suffered from a myriad of symptoms, but continued plucking fruit anyway. Jose said what really offended him and other workers was the lack of empathy the company showed and, in particular, its initial refusal to help transport the bodies or ashes of those who had died back to their home countries.

“We decided to leave before anything else worse happened,” he said in Spanish. “We are disposable for them. That’s the way they make us feel.”