It’s a Catch-22 many service workers feel forced into. Those who remain employed have no choice but to potentially expose themselves and their families to a life-threatening virus. Some feel lucky to at least have a job. Others don’t have a choice about going back to work because if they refuse a job offer, they could lose their unemployment benefits. If they wait it out, can they return to their old one when the restaurant world feels safer? If they say no to a shift when feeling sniffly, will they get another shift later on?

And what if they’ve exhausted their sick leave early on in the pandemic?, wonders Jennifer delos Santos, who returned to her job as a breakfast server at a large SeaTac-area hotel in June. “That's probably something going on industrywide, that people are going to have to make the choice ‘Do I come to work sick and take the chance that it's not COVID?’ ” she said.

That’s just one new stress of the job, delos Santos said. Returning to work in COVID times, servers say, also means taking up new job duties, such as cleaning surfaces again and again with harsh chemicals, or running back and forth with pepper and salt shakers on request because those can’t stay on the tables anymore. Bartenders and servers also now have to operate as referees, policing customers who lean over counters or don’t put their masks back on while being waited on.

“It puts you in this awkward situation,” delos Santos said. “You live off tips...you don’t want to piss people off.”

These days, Pamela Jacob of Trinidadian-Caribbean restaurant Pam’s Kitchen in Wallingford finds herself constantly reminding customers to put their masks on, or asking clients and delivery people to please step outside while she rings up another customer.

Because of her asthma, Jacob is particularly at risk. She often has to walk to the back of the restaurant to take a big sip of air without her mask on — not being able to breathe through it properly makes her dizzy. And the throbbing pain in her neck, she suspects, is stress-related.

“It’s scary. It’s confusing,” she said. “Not knowing how your workers are going to make it out, how you are going to pay the bills when this is all you depend on.”

There are many things in the balance for Jacob. She feels a great responsibility to keep her staff and the public safe. Opening up the restaurant for takeout-only makes sense from that perspective, and from a financial one, too. But it means she can’t hire back two front-of-house staffers yet. “I think unemployment has to go on. People need to still be able to take care of their family and of themselves,” she said.