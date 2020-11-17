In the so-called “15-minute city,” nutritious food, libraries, health care, parks, cafés and other amenities should be within a short walk, bike ride or roll from every resident’s homes, right in their own neighborhoods. Or, as Minneapolis planner Paul Mogush puts it bluntly: “Put the stuff closer together so it's easier to get to the stuff.”

This concept is catching on around the world as a strategy to bring cities and their economies back from the COVID-19 brink, while reducing car travel — and the accompanying pollution — to help meet climate goals.

In September, in a blog post titled “Seattle’s Plan to Build Back Better During COVID-19 Recovery,” the city’s Office of Planning and Community Development announced it would consider the 15-minute city concept as a potential guiding principle for the next version of the Comprehensive Plan, the city’s urban planning scripture that sets the guidelines for what the city will look, function and feel like in the future.

Translation: Seattle could become the next 15-minute city.

The new plan isn’t due until 2024, but in the meantime “we're already building the infrastructure for the 15-minute city — both because of the realities of the pandemic and because of the concrete steps we're taking,” says Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who asked the Office of Planning and Community Development to look into the 15-minute city concept.

The massive shift to remote work will likely continue post-pandemic, Durkan says, and the city’s Stay Healthy streets program and expanded options for street dining could remain permanently.

“I think [the 15-minute city] could be one of the more positive and exciting things to come out of the COVID period,” Durkan says.

That’s basically the vision the mayors of the C40 Cities outlined in their “Agenda for a Green and Just Recovery” this summer. C40 Cities is a global coalition of cities focused on climate change (Seattle is a member; Durkan sits on its COVID-19 recovery task force).

“Overall, the crisis has exposed how ill-prepared human civilisation is to manage major global shocks,” the report notes. “The recovery should not be a return to ‘business as usual’ — because that is a world on track for 3°C or more of over-heating.”

Creating 15-minute cities could help cities recover economically and socially from the pandemic, and reach the emission-reduction goals from the Paris Agreement (which President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin). The tactics are many: adding more greenery to the city; reallocating roadways to pedestrians and cyclists; investing in public transit and rezoning parts of the city to allow more smaller scale offices, retail and hospitality as well as mixed-use buildings and a more diverse housing stock. With these solutions, the report notes, cities could minimize unnecessary travel and inject new life into neighborhood main streets, among other things.

That idea is not new; planners in cities like Melbourne, Ottawa and Portland have used it as a city-planning goal before. But the concept — developed by French-Colombian professor Carlos Moreno, the director of entrepreneurship and innovation at the Sorbonne University — has been gaining global steam this year ever since Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pledged during her successful reelection campaign to remake the French capital into a 15-minute city.

As part of this post-pandemic recovery strategy and a larger “ecological transformation” plan for the city, Hidalgo has already installed over 300 kilometers of bike lanes in the city and made streets car free, which has helped increase bike ridership by at least 54%. She also added greenery to school playgrounds and made them available for community gardening and recreation outside of school hours, and has restricted car traffic near schools.

Combined with her plans to remove parking space in favor of new parks, public gardens, playgrounds and urban forests across the city, this has made Hidalgo somewhat of an urbanist idol and Paris a poster child for the 15-minute city. Cities like Milan and London are already following suit, in part to boost small businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Milan created 22 miles of new cycle lanes and pedestrianized several school streets this year, and London is “hastening the shift to 15-minute living” in part to boost small businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.