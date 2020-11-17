Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park is a microcosm of national upheaval

From Cal Anderson to CHAZ/CHOP

As one piece of Seattle’s system of city parks, Cal Anderson is uniquely centered among high-density housing and businesses in close proximity to public transportation nodes for light rail, streetcar and bus. While the fountain is peaceful (when it’s working), the overall vibe of the park is normally one of busy recreation. The playfields still dominate the south end of the park, and the north end is often occupied by picnickers and dog owners who use the grassy area for fetch.

After SPD stopped a BLM march moving uphill from downtown on June 1 , the open recreation area was the obvious choice for staging a continued, stationary protest off-street and in public space. Organizing spilled into the street as well, but the walls came up after June 7, when Nikolas Fernandez appeared to drive his car at the crowd of protestors, Dan Gregory attempted to stop him and was shot for the effort. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Karissa Taylor noted , “Protesters yelled at [Nikolas] to stop, and even put a metal barrier in his path.” This first metal barrier grew to surround the area as protesters reasonably feared they’d be the victims of vehicular assault . Cars would eventually strike and injure at least 104 other BLM protesters across the country.

A day later, on June 8, SPD abandoned the East Precinct — to the confusion of all, including members of SPD themselves — and the protest settled in and expanded. Because this action came after a week of clashes with protesters where the use of tear gas, flash-bangs, pepper spray and fists resulted in 12,000 complaints against the department, the mood at Cal Anderson was one of victory. The police who stopped protester Aubreanna Inda’s heart with a flash-bang shot to the chest had pulled up stakes and quit the precinct. Why wouldn’t everyone in the CHAZ — fellow protesters, watchers, the volunteer medics who brought Inda back from cardiac arrest three times — celebrate?

With the police presence gone, the CHAZ blossomed into CHOP. A Decolonization Conversation Café, booths for state initiatives and political parties, mutual aid tents of food and water, medic tents and two free libraries of Black and Indigenous writers and anti-racist literature all took root.

Artists painted an enormous BLACK LIVES MATTER on Pine Street from 11th to 12th Avenue. Protester Marcus Henderson started a community garden that quickly grew through donations, while Mary Hall-Williams and Reagan Jackson organized a day of Black healing called a Black Out . It was a free-for-all in the best sense of the term, what writer Ashley Garcia dubbed “ alternative institution building ,” a hallowed American tradition. On June 10, Mayor Jenny Durkan captured a bit of this mood when referring to the protest in Cal Anderson Park as Seattle’s “ summer of love .”

Under the surface joy, the fevered work of organizing for criminal justice reform continued. Like Capitol Hill’s Q-Safety Patrol in the ’90s , protesters formed community patrols against attacks, and for good reason: In the U.S., white supremacists’ attacks on protesters accounted for 50% of domestic terrorism in 2020.

At night, the mood in Cal Anderson turned to one of caution and worry. Twitter and Facebook activity threatened an armed invasion of Proud Boys, and some, like Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, arrived to physically assault protesters .

Nearly two weeks after the CHOP’s founding, the mood grew darker. On June 20 and 21, two people were shot near the CHOP: 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson , and a 17-year old who declined to speak with SPD. At the time of the first shooting, ex-Chief Carmen Best declared protesters stopped SPD and the Seattle Fire Department from reaching Lorenzo before he died. SPD spokesperson said a “ violent crowd ... prevented officers safe access to the victims .” In July, KUOW would reveal that Chief Best’s framing of obstinate and violent protesters was a lie.

Another hoax perpetrated by the SPD was the claim that CHOP protesters extorted nearby businesses, what Best later walked back by saying, “That has not happened affirmatively.” This pipeline of lies flowed to national news organizations, such as Fox, which illustrated Seattle protests with photos of the burning Minneapolis Police Department.

Concerned texts pinged many Seattleites' phones: “Is the whole city on fire?”

It wasn’t, but the mood soured further when a man in his 30s was shot on June 23. On June 25, a group called Black Collective Voice held a press conference to reject the “false narrative that protesting police brutality caused the crime that has always been prevalent at and around Cal Anderson Park.”

Still, on June 29, 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., and his 14-year-old companion, were shot amid chaos and confusion in the CHOP. Antonio would die from his wounds . No arrests have been made so far in the case.

With anti-protest sentiment rising alongside bad news, Durkan said, “ It’s time for people to go home .” But I visited Cal Anderson the night after the last shooting to discover that many of the protesters had already left. I watched two optimistic protesters who tried and failed to get a game of wiffle ball going.