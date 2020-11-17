But even though Black Star Farmers has found a new home in Madison Valley, Henderson finds himself pulled toward its tumultuous beginnings in Cal Anderson Park.

“That space will always bring me back,” he says. “I don't know if that area will ever really go back to normal like some people want it to.”

Saying YES to urban farming

For all the energy and social media attention that Black Star Farms commands, it’s just the latest iteration of BIPOC-centered urban farming in Seattle. At YES Farm in Yesler Terrace, rows of neat garden beds host fading zucchini ready to pass the torch to winter squash. Aeration pellets dot soil like a dusting of too-early snow. All of this is only yards beyond the rumbling of semitrucks and commuters shuttling down Interstate 5. And most of it wasn’t here at the beginning of the year.

YES Farm, a project of the Black Farmers Collective, was born of a request by the city for proposals for an urban farm on an underdeveloped plot abutting the highway, due west of the Yesler Community Center. YES’s farmers hope it will be a model for urban farming education and a pathway to land access for BIPOC communities in the area. Before the freeway, this area used to be full of homes with backyard food gardens.

Ray Williams, managing director of the Black Farmers Collective, grew up in Seattle. He watched as Indigineous families and immigrant Japanese and Italian families developed land in cooperation with the environment. And he watched these places disappear.

“One of the losses of density and gentrification is not only the loss of housing, but a loss of growing space for everybody,” he says. “The change of ownership and land has been profound here. There’s a rich history of urban farming, and it’s been driven a lot by immigrants. We’re just trying to raise the profile of it, and say, yes, people of color are part of this moment as well.”

But getting YES Farm to this moment has taken time. Five years ago, the Black Farmers Collective agreed with the Seattle Housing Authority and Washington state Department of Transportation to lease a two-acre plot for free. But it took three years for the farm to finally get the go-ahead to start work.

By January, the farm had only a few beds. But the Black Lives Matter protests and the pandemic activated participation and leadership in 2020, and a small team built more beds and erected a greenhouse structure. With so many people unemployed and underemployed, a surge of volunteers showed up this summer after learning about YES Farm on Instagram and through media coverage.

“Once people got a little antsy and the George Floyd protests began, we started seeing people come out a lot more,” says farm manager Hannah Wilson. “The pandemic and Black Lives Matter uprising just showed how important this work is.”

“A lot of people are trying to learn how to do anti-racist work,” says Nahr Suha, who has volunteered with YES Farm since February and joined the team officially in September. “I don’t think that protesting is for everyone, so this is another way to do healing and care work for our communities.”

Suha says many are young BIPOC folk who see urban farming as an opportunity to grow and learn new skills in things like construction, soil science and biology. They say one 17-year-old volunteer is attempting to engineer a solar panel-operated irrigation pump. “That’s exactly who we want in this space, and who we need to be uplifting,” Suha says.

The farm works with grassroots organizers, food pantries and free farm stands. Clean Greens Farm & Market (to which YES gives a box of greens a week), Uprooted and Rising, Seattle BIPOC Organic Food Bank are current partners, and they’re also starting to develop partnerships with Black-owned restaurants like nearby Soulful Dishes, and grocery stores like Sami’s Corner Store.

Wilson says Henderson’s work through Black Star Farmers has been amazing to see, and she’s seeing more people push the city for land access. “That’s kind of where our interests lie — actually getting land on a larger scale to produce food,” she says. “For us, there's some hesitation to participate in all the guerrilla gardening because there actually is an abundance of gardening space in Seattle. But not everyone knows about it.”

A 2008 review commissioned by the city found 45 vacant and unused sites, together totaling 12 acres, deemed suitable for urban agriculture. It also identified 122 school properties, 139 public parks, four multiuse paths and a transmission line with underused space that had promise for supporting community gardening. But not all of those spaces have the same quality environmental conditions; plus, making use of those spaces can require a significant time investment ⁠— something communities don’t always have, especially in a pandemic.

But Wilson hopes people can see YES Farm as a model for the scope of what community farming can achieve.

“Even with this 1½-acre piece of land, we’re doing so much,” she says. “You don’t have to be some rural farmer with 50 acres to do something. It’s just a matter of organizing and working on community interdependence. We’ve seen how bringing in the community to help us do this labor has made this work really quick, and get a lot of people invested in this space. People come back because they see they’re making a difference.”