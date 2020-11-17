No time to plan in the middle of a blaze

It’s impossible to know exactly how many close calls with fire happen in Western Washington every year. Though increasing numbers of people lead to more sparks flying, it also means more eyes to spot and call in a fire before it gets out of hand. Plus, in big metro areas like King and Pierce counties, local firefighters usually have more resources and can get to fires faster than crews in underfunded rural districts, who have more ground to cover.

But as fires in other parts of the state — and around the country — continue to break size and speed records, they require more hands on deck to contain them. Western Washington often supplies Eastern Washington with both fire crews and equipment because its big burns tend to be more intense and more destructive.

But fire chiefs and emergency managers are now confronting a terrifying dilemma: What happens when explosive fires start on both sides of the state at once, and there aren’t enough crews available to help?

Craney says that for people living way up in the mountains of Skagit County — “the boonies” — being prepared for a major fire also means knowing when to escape. He doesn’t care for the phrase “defensible space” in those situations, because it gives people the impression that fire crews will be able to defend the property, but that might not be true.

“We’re talking about survivable space,” he says. “If you leave, will your home survive?”

When fires get that intense in those mountain forests, it’s not so much the flames but the heat, smoke and ash that’ll kill you: “You can’t breathe.”

In those situations, having a go-bag at the ready, a safe meeting place in mind and a plan of how to get there can save lives. Blazina, the Department of Natural Resources coordinator, says that a fire-ready emergency bag has pretty much the same components as an earthquake kit , so anyone who’s already prepared for The Big One can check that off their list.

Many housing developments branch out from one main arterial road, which can create headaches for people left with one escape route. During 2018’s Camp fires in Paradise, California, traffic came to a standstill after some people fleeing the fires forgot to turn on the air recirculation in their cars and, feeling suffocated, abandoned them.

This year, as fires raged across the state on Labor Day weekend, Blazina noticed something about what that meant for Western Washington: “There was just so much of the state that was burning, so a lot of those forces in Western Washington were already dispatched to the east side of the state, and that’s the perfect storm of when those fires can get really big.”

The west side was blanketed by smoke that weekend, but emergency planning teams in King County were also thinking about the potential for fires nearby. A fire in Pierce County took a couple of days to contain.

“I've talked to folks about this,” says Lara Whitely Binder, King County’s climate adaptation specialist. “It feels like the bull’s-eye just got moved a little closer this summer.”

Binder works alongside Derrick Hiebert, a hazard mitigation specialist with King County, who lately has focused on coordinating all the wildfire protection activities around the county. This can take some juggling because King County has so many jurisdictions: Fire districts large and small, conservation districts, public utilities, water districts and emergency planners all need to be on the same page in the event of a major disaster.

Following a few years of intense fire seasons around the West, Hiebert is noticing a shift in how much people care about fire preparation. In 2018, the Washington state Legislature asked the Department of Natural Resources to map the entire state’s wildland-urban interface — the places where human habitation and forestland most overlap and fires are most likely to occur. Those maps were released this year, and Hiebert and other emergency planners are using them to figure out which places might be most at risk.

“We know a lot of what we need to do,” Hiebert says. “The number of requests from community members has been quite high. We have mapping data, we have engagement from leaders. I think we have a way to move forward.”

One of the potential ways to move forward might be to learn from the successes of pre-colonial fire management. In some inland areas of King and Pierce counties, the grassy, open spots where settlers first put their homes were so appealing as real estate in the first place only because of regular controlled burning by Indigenous people. Now they’ve gradually become filled in with denser vegetation, since most American settlers didn’t practice prescribed burning and didn’t learn it from their Indigenous neighbors.

Now, some spots in Western Washington have thicker forests — in wildfire science terms, “a denser fuel load” — than at any point in known human habitation. In practice, this means that the single-family detached home and fire-free backyard is a relatively new ecosystem here in Washington, and one that could ultimately be at greater risk of damage from big fires than previous methods of human habitation in the area.

Deploying prescribed burns has gained currency in firefighting circles in recent times, and Coastal Salish tribes like the Tulalip people have brought the practice back as a way to manage the landscape for traditional foods and medicines.

“Back in the day, before European contact, Indigenous people would go out and perform low-grade fire management burning techniques to enhance huckleberry as a food source,” says Ross Fenton, a forester with the Tulalip Tribes Natural Resources Program. “Today, the effort to maintain those same huckleberry areas without prescribed burning is much more labor intensive and expensive than it was centuries ago.”