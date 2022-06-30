Photo Essay | Seattle, through the eyes of a tourist

This story is part of a Crosscut focus on Tourism: Open for Visitors

AAA predicts Seattle will be the second most popular domestic destination for July 4th. People are itching to explore, and I wanted to be there to capture it.



I convinced my editor to let me “play tourist” and reclaim some of the curiosity I had when I moved here. For the past two months, I’ve explored some of Seattle’s sacred tourist sites littered with selfie sticks, scenic panoramas and lengthy lines. I captured visitors tasting their first Piroshky Piroshky, taking gravity-defying photos on the Space Needle, climbing the colossal Fremont Troll and discovering what makes Washington a special place to visit.