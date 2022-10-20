Layers of Smoke

Lake Union from the Space Needle observation deck in 2018 in Seattle. Haze from wildfires caused a decrease in air quality in the area. (Photo by Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle was ranked as the worst city worldwide for air quality and pollution, according to IQAir. Western Washington has been under an air quality alert since Friday, which was extended until 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a wildfire smoke alert for the region on Tuesday, saying smoke will cause the air quality to rise to unhealthy levels near active fires and cause air quality to reach unhealthy level for sensitive groups level or worse in other areas.

