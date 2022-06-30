Can rural WA make tourism sustainable?

Community and government officials have long known about the region’s natural assets, such as the 1.5 million-acre Colville National Forest, for outdoor recreation. But many saw the beautiful landscape mostly as a way to attract new businesses and workers to the region.

Then more visitors started showing up at the region’s trailheads, waterways and campgrounds during the pandemic.

This story is part of a Crosscut focus on tourism, Open for Visitors

“All of a sudden, we have all these new people camping, recreating and hiking,” said Shelly Stevens, who oversees regional marketing efforts for the Tri County Economic Development District, which aims to develop business growth in the three counties.

That made the region a prime candidate for the State of Washington Tourism’s new Rural Tourism Support program. The nonprofit tasked with running the state tourism program had prioritized rural destination development in its tourism strategy.

Over the past several months, community and business leaders worked with the organization to develop a strategic plan to help the area develop as a destination and get the word out to potential visitors.

But for Stevens, it was also important to build its tourism sector in a way that didn’t impact residents’ quality of life.

“If you look at other really popular tourist destinations that cater to outdoor recreation [visitors], many of them have been loved to death. It’s been changed; then the economy changes in a way these communities haven’t anticipated,” she said. “We saw this strategic planning process as a way to get ahead of that.”