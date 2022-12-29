Growth

Crosscut readers looked back at 2022 — and shared their memories

From mangonada to the Milky Way, the moments that defined the year for you.

by / December 29, 2022
Collage of Patty Murray, protesters, Mariner fans and the Needle.

Crosscut readers shared their favorite memories from the year. (Valerie Niemeyer for Crosscut)

Earlier this month, Crosscut published two impact reports — one from the general newsroom and one specific to our investigative coverage — to bring you some of our biggest moments from 2022. We’ve also published a handful of stories revisiting the year’s major news events from across Washington, including updates on the Bremerton High School football coach whose First Amendment case made it to the Supreme Court and on the payment process for homeless-service workers who received state-funded stipends. Our visuals team shared scenes of joy, doldrums, hurt and hope captured in their photojournalism across the state.

We also asked our readers to share their defining memories of 2022, big and small. 

Thank you to those who did — from celebrating one more lap around the sun to chasing the Milky Way. For those who didn’t get the chance to share this time around, please keep in touch through newsletters or a membership. We’d love to hear from you. 

Here are some of your favorite memories from 2022: 

"I had the incredibly good fortune in 2021 to meet three new friends on Zoom as part of a writing course. During 2022, those friendships deepened and we’re now seeing each other through major life events including illness, an adult child’s gender transition, and our travels to new lands. We share hope, love, and strength - even thousands of miles apart." — Claire McKinney

Brittny Nielsen stands on a tour bus in Mexico City.
Brittny Nielsen stands on a tour bus in Mexico City. (Photo courtesy of Brittny Nielsen) 

"I accomplished a number of firsts in 2022 by going for the first time to Mexico with a tour group of women I'd never met before! We spent most of our time in Mexico City and nearby areas, swam in hot spring pools, ate tacos from some of the oldest taquerias in CDMX, learned to drink mezcal, toured wineries, and enjoyed mangonada." — Brittny Nielsen

"The end of July I had a weekend opportunity to photograph the Milky Way on the Washington coast with several other photography enthusiasts. We were all strangers to start, but we bonded through this wonderful summer night sky experience." — Laura Walker

A demolished fireplace
David Uhl shares an image of his home remodeling project. (Photo courtesy of David Uhl) 

"We finished remodeling our house. We converted one of our rooms into an office for my wife and me. We added a covered deck that is an extension of our living room. Both are direct results of the COVID living. We were able to do it with low interest rates." — David Uhl

"My husband and I bought and renovated a 1978 split level home in four months. It was a gut job. Yes, we are crazy. And tired, so we're taking December off to veg out. And we're not done yet: We're tackling the detached garage next to turn it into my husband's photography studio." — Reesa Nelson

"I think they shortened the week to five days, it went by so fast. Seems to be an old-age joke that's true. I've also recently started “feeling my age” which is way too old. So today I’ve been figuring out how to get the necessary chores done with a smile on my face." — David Smith

Diane Quantic puts her feet up at home.
Diane Quantic puts her feet up at home. (Photo courtesy of Diane Quantic) 

"I had no defining moment. At 81, this is good." — Diane Quantic

Note: Claire McKinney and Brittny Nielsen are employees of Cascade Public Media, Crosscut’s parent company.

