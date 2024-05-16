New Indigenous-led PacSci exhibit connects humans and pollinators

The multisensory exhibit, which opened this spring, focuses on the intertwined and cyclical relationships between humans and regional pollinators and introduces a Native-led interpretive approach to the natural world.

The Pacific Science Center (PacSci) in Seattle is refocusing its educational outreach to include more underrepresented communities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), presenting an alternative to a predominantly Western perspective. Implementing place-based knowledge, a system that focuses on and is presented by the original stewards or the land, highlights ties to Indigenous culture as well as offers an evolving presentation.

“Sometimes you will see different kinds of birds, different insects, the plants will be in different stages of blooming,” PacSci Communications Director Tracy Sawan said. “So it feels like a living, breathing exhibit.”

Along the path, Sawan describes her surroundings as a hummingbird, or t’sin in the Indigenous language Chinuk Wawa, is drawn to a grouping of red flowering currant (Pʰil-tatis).

The Pʰil-tatis produce nectar to attract and feed the t’sin, who in turn move pollen from plant to plant. Pollinator Path invites visitors to learn about their environment through observation — what Oliver describes as a “call to relationship.”